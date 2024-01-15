Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí named Fifa’s best players of 2023

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi retained the Fifa player of the year award on Monday, beating Manchester City’s treble-winning Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and France’s Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappé to the award.

Messi, who also secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory, clinched the Ligue 1 title with PSG alongside Mbappé following that success, before moving to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old, voted the best player by national teams coaches, captains, journalists and fans, helped Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup - a competition between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX sides - scoring 10 goals.

Messi was not present to collect the trophy.

The award period for the men’s prize ran from December 19th, 2022 to August 20th, 2023, and started the day after the World Cup final in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Fifa Women’s Player, beating Linda Caicedo and international teammate Jenni Hermoso.

“It’s been an incredible and unique year that I will remember for the rest of my life. I owe this to the team that I play with them: Barcelona and the national team. Without my teammates I would not be here picking up these awards. I will always be thankful to those who have not failed me: my family and my friends,” she said.

“I want to congratulate all the nominees and say that I am proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game.”