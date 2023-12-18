Eddie Howe insists injury-hit Newcastle will not rest players for Carabao Cup

Newcastle United's Joelinton receives treatment before being substituted off injured during the Premier League match against Fulham at St James' Park. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Carabao Cup quarter-final: Chelsea v Newcastle, Tuesday, 8.0 – Live Sky Sports

Eddie Howe’s determination to preside over Newcastle’s collection of a first major trophy for 55 years will ensure he fields his strongest available side in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea.

Given that Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian majority owners hope to see Howe’s team finish in the Premier League’s top four and qualify for the Champions League once more there is a case for prioritising the league.

Yet despite a lengthy injury list, Newcastle’s manager seems anxious to atone for last Wednesday’s European exit at the hands of AC Milan by leading his side, the losing Carabao Cup finalists last season, into a two-legged semi final next month.

“Absolutely not,” was Howe’s unequivocal reply when he was asked whether he should be concentrating on a January league schedule featuring potentially season-defining trips to Liverpool and Aston Villa as well as a visit from Manchester City.

“We want the games, we want the competition. We want the excitement of challenging for trophies. That’s where we have to be – not just now but in the future. January sounds a good month, it sounds a lot of fun – I’m looking forward to that. It’s no fun if it’s easy is it? We will pick a team that gives us the best chance of winning at Chelsea.”

Continued League Cup involvement would almost certainly involve Newcastle needing to abandon, or at least postpone, a long-planned warm weather training break in Saudi Arabia and, possibly, Dubai but Howe maintains rest and recreation can be delayed.

The notion that his squad should arguably be planning a fancy dress Christmas Party met short shrift. “I certainly hope not,” said Howe. “If they are it’s unbeknownst to me. We have got too many games and too busy a schedule for a party like that.”

After beating Chelsea 4-1 in the league on Tyneside last month, Howe senses opportunity against Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Stamford Bridge despite injuries meaning Newcastle will be without 11 senior players including Joelinton and Fabian Schär. “The dream of winning the Carabao Cup didn’t turn into reality last year but maybe this year,” he said.

Howe has acknowledged that Callum Wilson, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff are still “not 100 per cent” fit after recently returning to action following spells in the treatment room but expects that trio to start in west London. “I don’t see any medical reason why they’re not able to play two games in four days,” he said. “They all look good to me.”

Newcastle’s manager is still to decide whether to start Sven Botman following the influential centre half’s four-month spell on the sidelines or possibly introduce him from the bench. Alexander Isak has recently been playing with a minor groin problem and Howe is debating whether to risk aggravating it or rest the Sweden striker. – Guardian