Republic of Ireland under-21s braced for two tough assignments

Kian Leavy in action against Bohemians' Adam McDonnell during the FAI Cup final. The St Pat's player has been called up for the Republic of Ireland under-21squad. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

U21 European qualifier: Norway v Republic of Ireland, Marienlist Stadion, Drammen, Friday, 5.0 – Live RTÉ 2

The Republic of Ireland under-21s will face their biggest roadblocks in the coming five days on the journey towards European Championship qualification.

The Group A leaders begin this two-game window with a trip to meet free-scoring Norway on Friday before clean-sheet specialists Italy visit Turners Cross on Tuesday.

But manager Jim Crawford reflected the confidence in the Irish camp, earned from victories over Turkey, San Marino and Latvia, which has put them three points clear of the Norwegians.

“Norway are an immensely talented team, full of outstanding players. We spoke to a couple of locals in the hotel and they have them as strong favourites but that’s certainly not the way we’re viewing it,” said Crawford.

He enters the game with a late captaincy decision to make after Joe Hodge underwent shoulder surgery and vice-captain Andrew Moran was called up to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad.

Their absences, as well as an injury doubt surrounding Norwich City winger Tony Springett (back), could leave opportunities for new call-ups Killian Phillips of Wycombe Wanderers and the St Patrick’s Athletic duo of Kian Leavy and Adam Murphy.

Murphy’s promotion from the under-19s to replace Moran has brought the contingent of St Pat’s FAI Cup winners in Crawford’s squad to four, alongside Sam Curtis and Conor Carty.

“I’m sure he’ll win his first senior cap during this window, we wish him well,” said Crawford of Moran’s elevation. “Andrew certainly has a great head on his shoulders and will take it in his stride.

“It’s a little bit of mixed feelings but ultimately, it’s about the player and I’m delighted for him. He’s been exceptional in the games he has played with Blackburn. We always knew it wouldn’t be too long before he’d get that senior call-up.

“When he is in camp with you at the start, you are piecing together your game plan and Andy is central to that. He is a loss but it’s an opportunity for someone else to step up. The quality that we have here, we have full confidence that whoever steps into his role will do an exceptional job.”

Lincoln City left back Seán Roughan may come straight into the team after serving a two-game suspension, PEC Zwolle centre back Anselmo García MacNulty is back in contention after injury, and senior debutant Sinclair Armstrong will lead the line.

Norway have been in awesome form against the group minnows, putting seven goals past both San Marino and Latvia, with hat-tricks in either game for Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup and Anderlecht attacker Kristian Arnstad.

Midfielders Odin Thiago Holm (Celtic) and Oscar Bobb (Manchester City) have both featured in the Champions League, although the latter won’t face Ireland having been called into the senior squad.

Manchester United forward Isak Hansen-Aarøen has also been among the goals although their perfect start was halted by a 2-0 defeat to Italy.

“We’d definitely take a win and a draw now but we’ll see how this week goes and reassess after the Norway game,” said defender Connor O’Riordan.

“If we get a positive result there, we have got to go for it against Italy at home and try and get three points. We want to go into San Marino top of the group hopefully and then take it from there.”