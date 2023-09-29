League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk come from behind to beat Drogheda in Louth derby

Dundalk 3 Drogheda United 1

by James Rogers

Dundalk gave their hopes of a late push for Europe a huge boost as they came from behind to beat their neighbours Drogheda Utd in the 175th Louth Derby at Oriel Park.

The result, coupled with Shelbourne’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers, has seen the Lilywhites close the gap on Damien Duff’s men to just a single point ahead of their trip to Tolka Park next week. They are also just three points behind fourth-placed Bohemians, who visit Oriel Park at the end of October.

READ MORE

Things looked bleak for Stephen O’Donnell’s side when substitute Kyle Robinson put the Boynesiders ahead on 25 minutes with a cool finish from Dayle Rooney’s pass – the 25th time in 39 matches the Lilywhites have fallen behind this season.

However, Paul Doyle got them back on level terms five minutes before the break when he volleyed home the rebound after Greg Sloggett’s header from Daryl Horgan’s corner had been blocked by Adam Foley.

The home side then hit the front just 53 seconds after the restart with a superb ball in from the right from Archie Davies turned in at the near post by Daniel Kelly.

After Warren Davis hit the crossbar for Drogheda on 72 minutes, Dundalk then put the game to bed five minutes later with Patrick Hoban heading in from Horgan’s corner to complete the win.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Sloggett, Brownlie, Benson; Yli-Kokko (Muller 68), Doyle (Lewis 78), Horgan (Martin 78); Kelly, Hoban (Mullen 92), Durrant (O’Kane 67).

Drogheda Utd: Wogan; Heeney, Egan, Weir, Kane; Deegan, O’Brien; Foley, Markey (Davis 62), Rooney (Wade Slater 78); Brennan (Robinson 20).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

Bohemians 3 Sligo Rovers 1

by Paul Buttner

Bohemians came alive in the second half with goals from Jonathan Afolabi, who scored twice, and Ali Coote getting them back to winning ways in the league.

A first victory in six league outings moved Declan Devine’s side back two points above Shelbourne into fourth place in the table to maintain their quest for Europe on two fronts.

But it was Sligo who settled the better initially, stretching the home defence on 16 minutes. Karl O’Sullivan and skipper David Cawley worked the ball to Reece Hutchinson whose cross picked out Fabrice Hartmann at the back post. The shot from a tight angle lacked sufficient power to trouble James Talbot.

Bohemians manager Declan Devine had bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge in recent games and it was evident here again early on.

That was until the 23rd minute when they were inches from taking the lead.

James McManus put Dylan Connolly away to cross for Afolabi whose first-time shot struck the crossbar with Richard Brush gathering the dropping ball.

Lacklustre in the first half, Bohemians certainly had a little more purpose to them from the resumption, Sligo’s Greg Bolger, Garry Buckley and Fabrice Hartmann all yellow carded inside eight minutes.

And Bohemians’ bright restart brought its reward with the lead goal on 55 minutes.

Brian McManus found the feet of Connolly who raced in behind, took the ball around Brush to pull it back superbly for Afolabi to blast home off the underside of the crossbar.

Afolabi and Clarke had half-chances before Bohemians doubled their lead on 73 minutes.

Connolly’s pace again got him in behind following Bartlomiej Kukulowicz’s surging run.

This time Coote was on the end of the pull back to rifle low to the net.

Afolabi got his second on 84 minutes, once more in the right place to drill home after substitute Jordan Flores had got to the end line to set him up.

Sligo’s consolation came from a Pedro Martelo retaken penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Bohemians: Talbot; Kukulowicz, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Buckley, McManus (Grant, 76); Connolly (Flores, 76), Clarke (O’Sullivan, 83), Coote (Twardek, 83); Afolabi.

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Morahan, Buckley (Mahon, 75), Pijanker, Hutchinson; Cawley (Radosavljevic, 68), Bolger (Barlow, 53); O’Sullivan, Burton, Hartmann (Brannefalk, 74); Martelo.

Referee: Kevin Sullivan (Cork).

Cork City 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

by Dylan O’Connell

St Patrick’s Athletic got back to winning ways with a Mark Doyle header giving them a 1-0 victory over Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

The home side had to deal with 10 men on the pitch as John O’Donovan was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card.

Cork City looked like a totally different team to the one that lost back to back games to Shelbourne and Dundalk over the last seven days. They were aggressive and forced two early chances, with the best one getting hit narrowly wide by Ruairi Keating.

The home side even shouted for a penalty at one stage during the first half; when it looked like Cian Murphy was pushed over inside the area.

The referee had no interest in this and things went back to a pattern that saw City create chances and St Pat’s comfortably deal with these.

The Doyle header went in at the 78th minute and there was no late rescue mission for a home side that pushed everyone forward in injury time.

Cork City: Byrne; Coleman, Bolger, Keating, Bargary, Worman (Drinan, 61), Donovan, Kravchuk (O’Brien Whitmarsh, 79), Murphy, Häkkinen.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Breslin, Redmond, Lennon, Forrester, Lonergan (McGrath, 82), McClelland (Carty, 68), Norman, Doyle, Leavy (McCormack, 78), Murphy (Nolan, 78).

Referee: Oliver Moran

Derry City 6 UCD 0

by Arthur Duffy

Backed by yet another large attendance, Derry City bounced back from last weekend’s dismal defeat by Sligo Rovers, when putting the students of UCD to the sword at the Brandywell.

Despite netting a well-taken opening goal after just five minutes, Derry actually failed to put this game to bed during the opening period having more or less dominated the exchanges.

The much sought after early strike followed an excellent move when lively left-winger, Michael Duffy delivered a superb centre which saw striker Danny Mullen pounce before striking a superb volley from 12 yards in the UCD net.

However, the Candystripes struggled to break down the students’ defence with keeper, Kian Moore, producing a magnificent save in the 36th minute when Paul McMullan worked his way up the right flank to find Duffy but Moore did well to get a hand to Duffy’s downward header.

To be fair UCD began to threaten on occasions with Adam Verdon trying his luck with a long range shot when noticing Derry keeper, Brian Maher, straying from his goal-line, but he failed to get the required power behind his strike from 35 yards.

However one minute into the second half, the dominance of the Foyleside club took over.

Derry doubled their lead within one minute when Will Patching’s superb high lob dropped under the UCD crossbar with Moore back-peddling.

Derry threatened again when Adam O’Reilly burst through in the 51st minute and when the midfielder crashed down to earth, but the referee dismissed claims for a penalty.

And the home side put the game to bed in the 54th minute, a Patching corner was headed home by Derry skipper, Cameron McJannet, from close range for a 3-0 lead.

In the 69th minute, a cross from the left was headed on by Duffy with substitute Brandon Kavanagh heading the ball home for Derry’s fourth goal.

Duffy got on to the scoresheet with Derry’s fifth goal in the 76th and substitute Jamie McGonigle ended the rout when netting his club’s sixth strike in the 89th minute.

Derry City: Maher; Dummigan, S. McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (McEneff,, Patching; O’Reilly (B. Kavanagh, 60), Duffy (C. Kavanagh, 80); Mullen (McGonigle, 60).

UCD: Moore, Wells, Barr (Higgins, 55), Behan (Kinsella Bishop, 73) Keane, O’Brien, Norris (Osam, 73), O’Regan, Brennan (Raggett, 73) Verdon, Clancy.

Referee: E. O’Shea.