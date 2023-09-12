John Giles backs Stephen Kenny for contract extension: ‘I think he’s done a good job’

Stephen Kenny's Ireland team have just one win from their five Euro 2024 qualifiers so far. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Former Ireland captain and manager John Giles believes Stephen Kenny should be given an extension to his contract despite recent defeats to France and the Netherlands.

Kenny’s team have just one win from their opening five Euro 2024 qualifiers, and with three games remaining and little chance of qualification the FAI can trigger a break clause in the Republic of Ireland manager’s contract before the next international window in October.

The former Dundalk manager’s deal runs until after the 2024 European Championships in Germany and Irish footballing great Giles believes he’s “done a really, really good job”, deserving of further opportunity.

“I think Stephen has done a really, really good job with the players that have been available to him,” Giles told his former RTÉ colleague Eamon Dunphy’s on his podcast, The Stand.

“I think he has lesser players [than Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill did]. He’s brought the young players in. I think he’s been brave in what he’s doing, and I’d love to see him qualify for a competition. They try to play constructive football and most of the time they do, but he doesn’t have a lot of choice at the moment.

“On a personal note, I’d love to see him have an extension to his contract.”

Kenny was promoted from Under-21 boss three years ago, during the pandemic, ahead of the Euros 2021 play-off against Slovakia.

“I think he’s done a good job, he’s a good fella, a good character,” explained the former league winner with Leeds United. “He’s made progress with the team, with the players he’s had at his disposal. It’s a very, very difficult job.

“The fans will dictate how the situation transpires. If the people are still coming to the matches, that’s a big plus for him. It means that they like watching the team, and whoever makes the decision to extend his contract, it will be a plus for him in a big way. The thing for Stephen now to keep his job, he has to beat the teams that we should be beating. He has to do that.”

Ireland host Greece on October 13th, face Gibraltar away three days later, before finishing the group against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on November 18th.