In-form Bohemians striker Jonathan Afolabi called up to Ireland squad for Dutch game

Jonathan Afolabi’s goalscoring form up front for Bohemians this season has been rewarded with a call-up to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for Sunday’s key Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium.

The 23-year-old Dubliner is joined by 20-year-old QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong as Kenny looks to bolster his options in light of the injuries to Evan Ferguson and Will Keane, who picked up a knock after coming on against France in Thursday night’s defeat in Paris.

Afolabi has scored 11 goals in 27 matches this season, while Armstrong, who has scored one goal in five league appearances this season, has been promoted from the Ireland under-21 squad ahead of their games against Turkey and San Marino.

Both players reported to the senior camp on Friday and trained at Abbotstown with the squad.