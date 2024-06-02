Runners hit the road for Dublin Women’s Mini Marathon and Cork City Marathon

Cork marathon began at 8.15am, with half-marathon and 10km also being held

Dublin mini marathon begins at 12.30pm

Roads around the start/finish line will be closed until 7pm

These include Fitzwilliam Square, Merrion Square, Baggot Street

Good morning. It’s a lazy bank holiday Sunday for many – but not all. Runners in the Cork marathon have taken to the streets this morning, and they will be followed later by those taking part in the Dublin mini marathon.

The mini marathon, the country’s biggest all-women event, starts in Dublin at 12.30pm. More than 20,000 women are expected to run, jog and walk the 10km course.

Roads immediately around the start and finish line of the mini marathon were closed at 4am and will remain blocked off until 7pm.

These include Fitzwilliam Square, Merrion Square and Baggot Street. Other areas including St Stephen’s Green and Leeson Street will reopen from 5pm. Parts of Donnybrook and Stillorgan will remain closed until 4pm.

Temperatures are expected to hit 21 degrees in places with widespread sunshine and a medium to high UV index.

From Cork, Barry Roche, our Southern Correspondent, has this report:

And they’re off – over 10,000 runners lined up at the start line of the Cork City Marathon this morning to be waved off by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy who wished the full marathon runners, half marathon runners and 10km runners all the best in their endeavours.

Temperatures were touching 13 degrees as wheelchair athletes John McCarthy from Dunmanway and Jerry Forde from Blarney led out the field of full marathon runners who were first off from the start line on Patrick Street at 8.15am.

Thousands of competitors milled up Patrick Street and around on to Merchants Quay as they prepared to head out along the route, which will bring them on a circuit of city suburbs from to Tivoli to Mahon to Blackrock to Ballyphehane and Bishopstown and home by Carrigrohane Street.

Cork’s lord mayor was full of admiration for the participants and their supporters as well as the hundreds of volunteers who have helped made the marathon such a success for Cork over the years.

“The Cork City Marathon is annually a great story for Cork – people are in training for this for months on end. I remember launching this year’s edition last November and since then people have been training whether they are doing the full marathon, the half marathon or the 10kms,” Mr McCarthy said.

“It’s something the city looks forward to each year – it’s being going on for decades and while Cork City Council do run it, there is great credit due to the volunteers who make it such a success, be it people from CUH, Order of Malta, the Civil Defence and countless others.

“The one thing that strikes me here this morning is the camaraderie on the street and the sense of togetherness – of all the projects in terms of community in Cork City, this is the one where lots and lots of people come together so great credit is due to everyone including all the volunteers.

Cork City Marathon race director Eamon Hayes was equally upbeat, taking a moment or two after the last of the runners had headed out to survey the scene as he revealed it was the best year for the number of participants.

“It’s fantastic for the city – the city is heaving at the moment – it’s cool enough right now, and it will be like that for most of the race – obviously it will get a bit hotter as day moves on, but if people stay hydrated and we have plenty of water stations, things should be okay.”

Here’s some background on the mini marathon from Conor Pope, on the scene for The Irish Times . . .