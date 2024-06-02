Runners hit the road for Dublin Women’s Mini Marathon and Cork City Marathon

- Cork marathon began at 8.15am, with half-marathon and 10km also being held
- Dublin mini marathon begins at 12.30pm
- Roads around the start/finish line will be closed until 7pm
- These include Fitzwilliam Square, Merrion Square, Baggot Street
Good morning. It’s a lazy bank holiday Sunday for many – but not all. Runners in the Cork marathon have taken to the streets this morning, and they will be followed later by those taking part in the Dublin mini marathon.
The mini marathon, the country’s biggest all-women event, starts in Dublin at 12.30pm. More than 20,000 women are expected to run, jog and walk the 10km course.
Roads immediately around the start and finish line of the mini marathon were closed at 4am and will remain blocked off until 7pm.
These include Fitzwilliam Square, Merrion Square and Baggot Street. Other areas including St Stephen’s Green and Leeson Street will reopen from 5pm. Parts of Donnybrook and Stillorgan will remain closed until 4pm.
Temperatures are expected to hit 21 degrees in places with widespread sunshine and a medium to high UV index.
From Cork, Barry Roche, our Southern Correspondent, has this report:
And they’re off – over 10,000 runners lined up at the start line of the Cork City Marathon this morning to be waved off by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy who wished the full marathon runners, half marathon runners and 10km runners all the best in their endeavours.
Temperatures were touching 13 degrees as wheelchair athletes John McCarthy from Dunmanway and Jerry Forde from Blarney led out the field of full marathon runners who were first off from the start line on Patrick Street at 8.15am.
Thousands of competitors milled up Patrick Street and around on to Merchants Quay as they prepared to head out along the route, which will bring them on a circuit of city suburbs from to Tivoli to Mahon to Blackrock to Ballyphehane and Bishopstown and home by Carrigrohane Street.
Cork’s lord mayor was full of admiration for the participants and their supporters as well as the hundreds of volunteers who have helped made the marathon such a success for Cork over the years.
“The Cork City Marathon is annually a great story for Cork – people are in training for this for months on end. I remember launching this year’s edition last November and since then people have been training whether they are doing the full marathon, the half marathon or the 10kms,” Mr McCarthy said.
“It’s something the city looks forward to each year – it’s being going on for decades and while Cork City Council do run it, there is great credit due to the volunteers who make it such a success, be it people from CUH, Order of Malta, the Civil Defence and countless others.
“The one thing that strikes me here this morning is the camaraderie on the street and the sense of togetherness – of all the projects in terms of community in Cork City, this is the one where lots and lots of people come together so great credit is due to everyone including all the volunteers.
Cork City Marathon race director Eamon Hayes was equally upbeat, taking a moment or two after the last of the runners had headed out to survey the scene as he revealed it was the best year for the number of participants.
“It’s fantastic for the city – the city is heaving at the moment – it’s cool enough right now, and it will be like that for most of the race – obviously it will get a bit hotter as day moves on, but if people stay hydrated and we have plenty of water stations, things should be okay.”
Here’s some background on the mini marathon from Conor Pope, on the scene for The Irish Times . . .
- The first Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin was run in 1983 and 9,000 people took part - we’d like to say they were all women but in those early days it was not uncommon to see men dressed as women taking part, a practice which has largely faded to memory.
- While the mini-marathon is both a race and a fun run it is also a massive charitable drive and since the first year, more than a quarter of a billion euro has been raised for charities all over Ireland and the world. Around 60 per cent of those taking part collect money for a charity.
- One of the nice things about the mini marathon as opposed to more traditional road races is there is absolutely no pressure on those taking part to do well or run in a certain time. All that is expected of those taking part is that they are fit enough to walk, jog or run the 10k. And if women want to do that in full running gear or while eating an ice-cream cone that is entirely their prerogative. And every finisher is a winner and receives a commemorative medal to mark their achievement.
- This year will see the introduction of an expert pace team who will be pacing 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 minute finish times to help participants maintain pace and achieve their goal time.
- Around 25 per cent of those taking part are classified as elite runners while joggers make up 49 per cent and walkers 26 per cent.
- The record for the fasted finishing time is held by Sonia O’Sullivan, at a time of 31:28.
- The majority of women participating are between 25-45 years, the youngest participants are 14 and the oldest woman taking part this year is 93.
- There are approximately 15 women who have participated in the Women’s Mini Marathon every single year since it started.
- It takes 900 volunteers to keep the marathon on course and the theme of the 2024 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is heart to heart (no, not the TV programme.
- The organisers say the theme has been chosen because of the “heart it takes to say ‘yes’ to registering for the world’s biggest women’s event; the heart it takes to keep going all the way from training to the finish line; The hundreds of charities that are close to participants’ hearts, for which thousands are raised every year. But mostly it’s about the heart-to-hearts that are shared along the way. Conversations, moments, highs and lows. Things that may only be revealed while walking, jogging, running, falling, getting back up, and pushing through together.”
