John Egan sent for scan on knee injury ahead of France qualifier

John Egan picked up an injury in action for Sheffield United against Everton. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

John Egan is an injury concern ahead of the European Championships qualifier against France in Paris on Thursday.

When Egan joined the Republic of Ireland camp in Dublin on Sunday night, the Irish medics sent the Sheffield Untied captain for a scan on a knee injury he sustained against Everton on Saturday.

The stand-in Ireland skipper, as Seámus Coleman is also injured, may need to be replaced by Josh Cullen, who wears the arm band at Burnley or Shane Duffy.

Andrew Omobamidele, following his £11 (plus add ons) million move from Norwich City to Nottingham Forest, has been called into the squad as cover.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has spoke about getting “one big win” against France at Parc des Princes or at home to the Netherlands on Sunday, to remain in contention to qualify for the Euros in Germany next summer.

In June, Ireland beat Gibraltar 3-0 following opening Group B defeats to France at the Aviva Stadium and Greece in Athens.

Meanwhile, the FAI “strongly advises” Irish supporters travelling to Paris to collect their match tickets on Wednesday at the Playce hotel from 11am to 8pm as there is no digital ticket option for this fixture.