Andrew Omobamidele called into Ireland squad days after Nottingham Forest transfer

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the France and Netherlands Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Forest confirmed the £11m (plus add ons) signing of Omobamidele from Norwich on a five-year contract two hours after Friday’s transfer window deadline passed. And two days later he’s been called back into the Irish squad after being left out by Stephen Kenny on Thursday.

The 21-year-old centre back will now link up with the squad, with all players set to report into camp on Sunday ahead of the France qualifier on Thursday, September 7th and the Netherlands fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, September 10th.

While the FAI’s squad update claimed “all other players named in the squad on Thursday will report as planned,” there is a concern over fellow centre half John Egan, who suffered an injury which forced him off in Sheffield United’s draw with Everton on Saturday.

His club manager Paul Heckingbottom, when asked about Egan joining the Irish camp in Dublin, said: “If Ireland want to see and assess him then they will. If he’s not fit, he doesn’t play and if he is, then he’ll play.”

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton star Evan Ferguson can develop into one of Europe’s leading strikers after he became only the fourth teenager to hit a Premier League hat-trick.

The 18-year-old joined the late former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Bart-Williams and ex-Liverpool strikers Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen on an exclusive list with a match-winning treble in Saturday evening’s thumping 3-1 success over Newcastle.

Ferguson slotted home on the rebound to give Albion a first-half lead before bending home a superb second and then claiming the match ball with a deflected finish five minutes later.

“His improvement is important for him, for us, for his career because he’s working to complete his qualities, not only score, because he can become big, big, big,” said the Italian coach.

“His qualities are enough to become a great player, one of the top scorers in Europe. He’s [born in] 2004. I don’t know how many young players like Evan they score these goals in their careers.”

Ferguson, who made his professional debut for Bohemians aged just 14, now has 10 top-flight goals in just 12 starts following a standout display at the Amex Stadium. With the summer transfer window now closed, the Seagulls are not in imminent danger of Ferguson being poached by a bigger club. Yet De Zerbi says he has no concerns about that eventually happening.

“It’s normal for Brighton to sell players,” he said. “The most important thing for Brighton is not to keep the most important players but to find their replacement. This is the right work we have to do. About Ferguson, I’m really delighted today but not for the goals.

“OK, with his goals we can be happy now because we won the game but I’m really pleased for the performance, especially in the first half.

“He played very well, he found the right position between the lines. Newcastle defended 4-4-1-1 and with 4-4 there is the open space to receive the ball for the striker. He understood very well that position.”