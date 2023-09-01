Nottingham Forest agree last-minute deal with Norwich for Andrew Omobamidele

Nottingham Forest have struck a last-minute deal with Norwich City for Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele.

He is to undergo a medical at Forest tonight ahead of his move, although the Premier League club are up against it time-wise and may be in dreaded deal-sheet territory to get the transfer over the line.

According to reports in the Guardian, a bid has been accepted for the 21-year-old, with Norwich open to selling the defender throughout the window although negotiations with AC Milan in recent weeks did not lead to a deal.

With the transfer of fellow Irish centre back Shane Duffy to the Championship club earlier this summer, Omobamidele has struggled for game time and will relish the opportunity to compete for a place at a Premier League team.