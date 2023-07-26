‘Thank you for everything’: Jordan Henderson says goodbye to Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has paid an emotional farewell to Liverpool after training with his new club Al-Ettifaq at their training camp in Croatia.

The Reds captain was filmed training with Steven Gerrard’s squad on Wednesday after he arrived in Croatia to complete the formalities of his controversial transfer. The 33-year-old has been offered £700,000 (€816,000) a week by Al-Ettifaq to bring his hugely successful Liverpool career to an end. The midfielder has agreed a three-year deal with the Saudi club, although the third year may be an option.

Later in the day Henderson bid farewell to Anfield on Instagram. “It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words and it’s even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die,” he posted. “Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone.”

Liverpool will receive £12 million (€14 million) plus add-ons for Henderson, who still had two years remaining on his Anfield contract and was initially reluctant to relocate to Saudi Arabia with his family. The midfielder’s decision to take the money has attracted fierce criticism from Liverpool’s official LGBT+ fan group, Kop Outs, given his previous support for the LGBT+ community and inclusion within the game.

Henderson spoke at length with Jürgen Klopp before the move and received few assurances over his first-team place for next season. He is also understood to have had talks with Gareth Southgate, the England manager, about the impact on his international career leading up to Euro 2024.

Liverpool also expect to lose Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, who unlike Al-Ettifaq are owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, offering £40 million (€46.65 million) for the Brazil international. Klopp wants Southampton’s Roméo Lavia as part of his midfield overhaul this summer and Liverpool remain in negotiations for the 19-year-old.

The Anfield club had a bid of around £37 million (€43.14 million) rejected by Southampton earlier this week but are expected to return with a £45 million (€52.5 million) package. Chelsea are also interested in the former Manchester City player, whom Southampton value at £50 million (€58.3 million).