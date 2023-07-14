Fabinho the latest Liverpool target for Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad hold talks

Fabinho is a top target for Nuno Espírito Santo at Al-Ittihad, raising the prospect that two Liverpool midfielders could leave for Saudi Arabia. Jordan Henderson has verbally agreed to join Al-Ettifaq and that deal should go through if the clubs can agree a fee for the 33-year-old.

Fabinho’s camp has been approached by Al-Ittihad and talks have taken place regarding salary and contract but Liverpool have not received an offer. Al-Attihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund that controls Newcastle United, have signed Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté and Jota for next season. Nuno, the former Wolves and Tottenham manager, took over there a year ago and won the league at the first attempt.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and made 31 starts in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League last season. Liverpool have signed two midfielders this summer – Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister – and are pursuing a third, with Southampton’s Roméo Lavia among their targets.

Al-Ettifaq had hoped to sign Henderson on a free transfer but Liverpool are demanding £10m and the clubs are due to hold talks over a player who has two years on his contract. Al-Ettifaq are managed by Henderson’s former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard. – Guardian