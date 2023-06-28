Leanne Kiernan to be omitted from Ireland’s World Cup squad

Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan has been omitted from Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw’s 23-woman squad ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Surprisingly, Kiernan is not one of three extra players that will travel to Ireland’s base in Brisbane as injury backup with a fourth-choice goalkeeper to be joined by Birmingham City duo Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott.

The FAI will confirm the squad at 10am.

Finn is another unexpected exclusion from the final 23, having featured throughout the qualification campaign.

READ MORE

Injuries have forced Pauw to redesign the Irish defence as Manchester United centre half Aoife Mannion and recently released Liverpool wing back Megan Campbell have both failed to recover in time.

Mannion made her international debut against China in February after the 27 year old battled back from knee problems that denied her a cap for England.

Campbell is an incalculable loss as the 29-year-old’s long throws can cause chaos in the opposition box and her withdrawal might force Irish captain Katie McCabe to play on the left of a back five come the World Cup opener against Australia in Sydney on July 20th.

McCabe is Ireland’s best chance of scoring from distance. The Arsenal winger made this season’s Champions League XI and scored the English Women’s Superleague goal of the season.

Pauw broke the news to an extended panel of 31 players on Tuesday afternoon in UCD.

American-born recruits Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva only arrive into camp today along with North Carolina Courage skipper Denise O’Sullivan. All three are expected to feature against France in the penultimate warm-up match at Tallaght stadium next Thursday.

Sheva’s selection over Kiernan looks like the biggest call. The 26 year old Pennsylvania native was a late discovery, winning her three caps this year against China and the USA (twice). A former varsity athlete at Penn State, she has been coming off the bench for Washington Spirit this season.

Kyra Carusa, Amber Barrett and 18 year old Abbie Larkin are the other attackers to make the cut but Kiernan’s absence strips the team of a natural goal scorer. Granted, the 24 year old suffered an ankle injury last year that required months of rehab but she appeared to have allayed fears about her fitness during the 3-2 defeat of Zambia last Thursday.

There is a financial element to each Pauw selection as Fifa has guaranteed $30,000 (€27,400) in World Cup prize money goes directly to each player. This fee rises if Ireland progress to the knockout stages with World Cup winners receiving €250,000 each. The average salary for professionals at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand is €12,800.