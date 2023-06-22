Former FAI honorary treasurer Joe Delaney has died.

The father of ex-FAI chief executive John Delaney was chairman of Waterford United FC from 1976 to 1982 before playing a key role in the administration of Irish football during the years when Jack Charlton was the Republic of Ireland manager.

Delaney was honorary president of the Munster football association and life president of St Michael’s FC in his native Tipperary.

He stepped away from the FAI in 1996 after a ticketing controversy surrounding the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. Delaney said that he has personally covered some of the losses incurred by the FAI, having apparently being conned by a tout nicknamed George the Greek.

“The Board of the Football Association of Ireland offers our condolences on the death of former Honorary Officer Joe Delaney,” the FAI tweeted this morning.

The father of five and grandfather of nine is predeceased by his wife Joan.

The funeral will take place at St Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town at 11.30am for Mass at 12pm on Saturday, followed by a private cremation.