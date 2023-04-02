Bohemians go three points clear at top of Premier Division after win over Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 1

(Nowak 83)

Bohemians went three points clear at the top of the Premier Division thanks to a late winner from Krystian Nowak at the Showgrounds.

Nowak climbed highest to head home at the back post from a corner in the last 10 minutes, just as it was starting to look like the Gypsies would have to settle for a point against a Sligo Rovers team that will feel they deserved a draw from an even contest.

There was late drama in the three minutes of injury-time at the death, as the hosts pushed hard for a leveller.

Twice they managed to send dangerous balls back into the box as Bohs struggled to clear from a corner.

But when the best chance eventually fell to Luke McNicholas – who had ventured forward into the opposition’s box – the goalkeeper was unable to keep his half-volley on target with the last action of the game.

The 80 minutes that preceded Nowak’s strike looked unlikely to produce a breakthrough, with defence on top and both goalkeepers relatively untroubled.

Bohs striker James Akintunde and Rovers forward Max Mata both had half-chances just past the hour-mark, but it was left to centre-back Nowak to claim a priceless winner with his first goal for the club, and earn the pacesetters a sixth victory in seven league matches.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Hutinson, Bolger, Morahan (Radosavlevic 79), Vastuk (Barlow 89), Fitzgerald, Hartmann, Mata.

Bohemians: Talbot, Benn (Horton 64), Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk, McDonnell, McManus, Clarke (Connolly 64), Coote (McDaid 89), Akintunde, Afolabi.

Referee: R Hennessy.