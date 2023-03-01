Reading facing second points deduction inside 18 months for breaching financial rules

Reading are currently 14th in the EFL Championship, 13 points above the relegation zone. Photograph: PA

Reading are facing a second points deduction inside 18 months after failing to adhere to a business plan agreed between the Championship club and the English Football League.

The EFL imposed a six-point deduction on Reading in November 2021 for breaching financial rules and they were automatically placed under a transfer embargo. The club subsequently agreed to a business plan relating to revenue and expenditure, which is thought to stipulate a wage cap. A further six-point deduction was suspended until the end of this season.

However, it is understood they have broken rules within that plan and could be handed another six-point deduction if found guilty by an independent disciplinary commission. The EFL declined to comment on Wednesday.

Reading are 14th in the second tier, 13 points above the relegation zone. Paul Ince’s side visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Meanwhile a winding-up petition against Southend has been dismissed after the club paid £1.4m owed to HM Revenue & Customs. Southend, who are seventh in the National League, said on Tuesday that “funds as working capital have also been injected” to help the club in the coming months. The statement added: “The club’s objective is to regain its future as a club within the Football League at the earliest opportunity.” – Guardian