LIVE Argentina v Australia: World Cup Last 16

24 mins: Australia growing in confidence. Mooy plays in Irvine in between the lines, he slips in Leckie and they win a corner. But it’s headed away by Otamendi.

21 mins: Australia finally with a few touches in the Argentina box as Behich bursts through but the defender does enough to push him out of play.

17 mins: Yellow card for Jackson Irvine, he will be suspended for the next game after a mistimed challenge on Acuna. Argentina rotate side to side for a few minutes. It all ends with Gomez taking a pot shot from distance that is well off target. 80 per cent possession for Argentina but not much happening.

14 mins: Messi with his customary turn and dribble gets a cheer from the crowd but then Argentina lose the ball again from midfield cheaply. Alvarez tries to take into his own hands with a driving run but good defending by Behich.

10 mins: Argentina still yet to create a chance of note as Otamendi plays a long ball to Alvarez but it goes out of play.

7 mins: Seems like it’s gonna be attack vs defence this one as Australia flood the defence early. Messi flattened by Baccus, lucky to avoid a card. Let him know you’re there challenge.

3 mins: Australia competing well with Argentina in the opening stages, not letting them through as Argentina dominate possession. Argentina call for a handball in the box, seems to hit the Australian player’s hand but not looked by VAR.

Head to head all-time between Argentina and Australia is five wins to Argentina, one draw and one loss. In competitive games, a draw and a win for Argentina in a 1994 World Cup playoff and a win in the Confederations Cup in 2005.

For Argentina, getting carried away is the whole point of football, writes Ken Early about how Argentina approach their games.

“It’s hard to imagine Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland shaking with tears after an England goal in a group match, as Pablo Aimár did on Argentina’s bench after Messi’s goal.

“These Argentinians, with their complex sad-happy chants, their rhythmically pulsing flags and scarfs, their wild lurching between mania and despair – and not forgetting their genius number 10s – they present an ideal of how to live football at its craziest, its most vivid, its most intense. Who wouldn’t look at them and think, I’ll have what they’re having?”

ICYMI: Netherlands beat USA 3-1 in today’s earlier game. They will play the winners of this game in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on December 9th. Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries set up their first two goals and netted a decisive third to ensure the victory, thwarting US efforts at a late comeback.

Team news: Argentina have replaced forward Angel Di Maria with Alejandro Gomez, who starts alongside Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez in attack.

Australia also made one change to the side that beat Denmark in their last outing, bringing Keanu Baccus into midfield for Craig Goodwin, who scored their first goal of the tournament against France.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c)

Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

As all eyes turn to the greatest player of his era, Lionel Messi, on his 1,000th career game, news has broke that perhaps the greatest player of all eras and three-time World Cup winner Pele is in under palliative care amid a cancer battle. As Kylian Mbappé says, pray for the King of football.

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second game of the day in the World Cup Last 16, Argentina take on Australia in Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Few would have expected this match-up at this stage of the tournament but the Aussies shocked everyone with a last group game win over Denmark. Argentina have already been shocked in this tournament too, by Saudi Arabia in the opening game, but have settled into the World Cup with victories over Mexico and Poland. Nothing other than an Argentinian victory will be accepted by an expectant Argentina population.