Shay Given believes time is nearly right for Caoimhín Kelleher to move away from Liverpool

Caoimhín Kelleher only gets game time for Liverpool during cup action or if Allison is injured. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Shay Given feels Caoimhín Kelleher is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing first-team football.

Given does not necessarily believe Kelleher has to sever links with Liverpool, but at the very least the former Ireland goalkeeper reckons a loan move would benefit the 23-year-old Cork man.

Kelleher missed the early stages of the season because of a groin injury, but he proved to be the penalty shootout hero once again for Jürgen Klopp’s side in their Carabao Cup victory over Derby County last week.

Caoimhin Kelleher's three exceptional penalty saves tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥



His cult hero status at Anfield is well and truly secured at this stage.#COYBIG | @ChiesaLFCpic.twitter.com/Lk0WXMQ8g4 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 9, 2022

However, Kelleher’s Liverpool career has been confined mostly to cup appearances as he remains understudy to Alisson. And given the form of the 30-year-old Brazilian it would appear, injury aside, Kelleher will struggle to displace him in the foreseeable future.

READ MORE

“It’s a tricky one for Caoimhín,” says Given. “But whether he should stick or twist, for me I’d have to twist. He’s not 18 or 19, don’t get me wrong he has loads of time ahead of him, but I’m sure he wants to be playing.

“Klopp really likes him, because where are you going to get a number two as good as him? You just aren’t. But at the same time you just have one life, one career and I’m sure he’s itching to be playing.”

Given does not foresee a January move for Kelleher, but rather a summertime switch that would provide him with a change of scenery for next season.

“Even if Liverpool were to let him go on loan for a season or two,” suggests Given. “Alisson is that bit older so it’s not impossible that Caoimhín could go out on loan and eventually be brought back and still have a career at Liverpool. Either way, he’s not a number two, he’s definitely a number one.”

Ireland are in the midst of a golden period for goalkeeping talent with Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers all Premier League talents vying for the number one spot in the national side. Bazunu is currently holding the jersey and the 20-year-old has impressed since moving to Southampton.

During his time coaching with Derby, Given tried to sign Bazunu but the club’s dire financial situation made it impossible. In autumn 2018 Bazunu joined Manchester City.

“We looked at him and wanted to bring him to Derby but we couldn’t afford the fee,” recalled Given. “But I would have taken him all day long if we had the finances. I think it was a no-brainer for any club interested in him. But when it came to the finances, Man City were slightly better off than Derby.

“He’s a brilliant goalkeeper, very humble, very calm. It has been a meteoric rise really. There is real competition for that position and arguably it is the strongest position we have in the Ireland squad. We are blessed with the goalkeepers at the minute.”

Given has not had a coaching role since leaving Derby in the summer of 2021 but says he would be open if a suitable position came along. And the Manchester-based former Newcastle number one would not totally rule out following the pathway of his former Ireland teammate Damien Duff by linking up with a League of Ireland club – though he says manager-less Finn Harps have not been in touch. “No, not yet,” smiled the Donegal man.

“I look at Duffer, he’s turning grey now! No, it was amazing they got to the cup final. I think his remit and budget was about survival in the league, so he’s done a brilliant job. People like Sam Allardyce have gone to the League of Ireland in the past, I wouldn’t say it definitely wouldn’t be for me, I don’t know, but it will be interesting to see how Duffer gets on over the next couple of years.”

Shay Given was speaking as Boylesports list their Football Betting odds ahead of the World Cup