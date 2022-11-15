England head for the World Cup in Qatar on plane called ‘Rain Bow’

The Rain Bow plane, carrying the England football team takes off, bound for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photograph: PA

England’s World Cup squad have set off for the controversial World Cup in Qatar. They left their St George’s Park HQ this morning and jetted out to Doha from Birmingham on a plane called Rain Bow.

Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people. The rainbow is the symbol of LGBT+ pride.

England skipper Harry Kane is one of several national captains who plan to participate in the OneLove campaign during the tournament to oppose discrimination.

A Football Association spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We show our support for inclusion in many ways, including wearing the OneLove Armband during the tournament.”

It is understood that the FA did not choose the plane, but is happy to fly on it. The chartered flight is with carrier Virgin Atlantic, who has no commercial relationship with the FA.