Nolan earns Ireland recall as Pauw names World Cup qualifiers squad

Vera Pauw has named her squad for the upcoming qualifiers. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kildare native Haley Nolan has earned a first call-up since 2021 as Vera Pauw has named her squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia.

The London City Lionesses player, who recently changed position from midfield to defence, has earned her first squad berth since her debut in April 2021.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Eve Badana, defenders Harriet Scott and Megan Campbell, midfielder Ellen Molloy and forward Leanne Kiernan return to the squad after missing last month’s 9-0 victory away to Georgia in June.

Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett and Kyra Carusa all miss out through injury.

Ireland take on Finland next Thursday at Tallaght Stadium before travelling to Slovakia on September 6th. Two wins would secure a play-off spot as the squad aims to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).