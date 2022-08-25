Rovers drop down to Conference League despite consolation win

Shamrock Rovers 1 Ferencváros 0

(Ferencváros won 4-1 on aggregate)

While never coming close to reducing the first leg deficit, a late, late winner on the night from Andy Lyons more than restored Shamrock Rovers’ pride as they made it four home wins from four in Europe this season.

Ferencváros thus progress to the Europa League group stages while Rovers enter the draw for the Europa Conference League pools which will be drawn at lunchtime Friday.

In that regard, another big result for Stephen Bradley’s side on the night came elsewhere, Sheriff beating Pyunik in a penalty shootout in their Europa League clash means Rovers will be a third seed (of four pots) in that third tier draw.

Not unexpectedly, Bradley made no fewer than five changes following last week’s humbling in Budapest.

Captain Ronan Finn returned following suspension for his milestone 54th appearance, equalling Gary Rogers’ record for games by a League of Ireland player in Europe.

There were starts for Richie Towell, Neil Farrugia and 18-year-old Aidomo Emakhu who led the line, while promising midfielder Justin Ferizaj, just 17, sprung from the bench in Budapest last week, came in for just his second senior start.

Though Ferencváros, with four changes from the 4-0 victory last week, dominated possession in the opening minutes, Rovers played their way into the game, passing the ball well as they probed for openings.

However, the fact the tie was all but over meant for a somewhat slow burner of a game.

Their lax defending having been an issue last week, Rovers displayed more diligence in that department here, Lee Grace snuffing out the threat of visitors’ skipper Tokmac Nguen who looked like getting a run in on goal.

His touch, awareness and maturity in possession having impressed, teenager Ferizaj brought the first round of applause from the full house on 27 minutes.

Having initially begun the move on halfway, Finn, Farrugia, Gary O’Neill and Sean Kavanagh were all involved before Ferizaj got the ball back to confidently cut inside and curl a right-foot shot that arced inches past Adam Bogdan’s left-hand post.

⚽️ GOAL by Ireland U21 wing-back Andy Lyons



🅰️ ASSIST by Ireland international Jack Byrne



FT: Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Fernencvaros #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/cNKnDLkodh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 25, 2022

As half-time approached Rovers harried Ferencváros into a mistake at the back. Emakhu pounced on the loose ball in the box to cross. Towell couldn’t stretch to apply the finish with Bogdan out of position.

Towell was then yellow carded for a foul on Nguen right on 45 minutes which almost proved costly as Ferencváros got their first sight of goal.

Left-back Eldar Civic’s superbly flighted free kick found the head of Moroccan danger man Ryan Mmaee, such a thorn in Rovers’ side last week, who brought a superb parry save from Alan Mannus.

Rovers began the second half on the front foot, Kavanagh central to two real chances.

The midfielder first cleverly nicked the ball off the toe of Mmaee to give Emakhu a run on goal. The Hoops striker was tripped on the edge of the area by Anderson Esiti who saw yellow for the challenge.

Kavanagh then worked Bogdan from the direct free-kick, the ex-Liverpool keeper batting the drive away.

Maintaining the pressure, Kavanagh then whipped over a terrific ball from the left for Towell at the far post with the first time volley arrowing not far over the crossbar.

With the game finally sparked to life, Rovers had a let off within a minute, Mmaee bursting through on goal to bring another fine save from the alert Mannus who rushed off his line to close down the angle.

Other scares followed; Balint Vecsei glancing a header from a corner wide across goal before Rovers were happy to see Adama Traore’s acrobatic overhead kick bounce wide.

Emptying their bench, Rovers finished much the stronger as they went for it late on.

Lyons brought a save from Bogdan having been slid in from a Jack Byrne pass.

Farrugia then saw his shot deflected for the corner that brought the deserved 89th minute winner.

Byrne’s delivery was sublime as Lyons darted across the box to power a header to the net.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace; O’Neill, Kavanagh (Watts, 72); Finn (Lyons, 64), Towell (Byrne, 72), Ferizaj (Tetteh, 72), Farrugia; Amakhu (Greene, 64).

Ferencváros: Bogdan; Wingo, Knoester, Kovacevic, Civic; Laidouni, Esiti (Vecscei, 67); Auzqui (Marquinhos, 57), Nguen (Mercier, 71), Traore (Lisztes, 79); Mmaee (Boli, 71).

Referee: Francois Letexier (France).

Attendance: 7,163