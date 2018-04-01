‘Tragicomedy’ - French media reaction to Munster win

A wasted opportunity and three individual errors were the French reasoning behind Munster’s dramatic one-point win over Toulon in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

“Facing a province of Munster far from its best level”, the reaction on L’Equipe reflected that of the Toulon players in their post-match interviews; regret and frustration.

As for Conor Murray’s try, they aren’t best pleased. Not necessarily with the decision but the length of it and their players’ naivety in contrast to Munster’s opportunist scrumhalf.

“Five minutes: this is the time that video refereeing lasted, a record,” writes Richard Escot. “To answer three questions: ahead of Conway? In front of Guirado? Murray’s try? The answers were no, yes and yes. Recovering behind a ruck near his goal-line to Keatley’s kick, Guirado made a come-out and stopped playing, as did Isa, Bastareaud and Escande who surrounded him, momentarily dazed for Murray to score a test trickster that allowed Munster to take the lead in the score up to the hour of play. The Var will bite the fingers of this guilty fluttering which costs them a semi-final.”

While in the same publication Renaud Bourel and Dominique Issartel explain in their joint byline headlined “tragicomedy” that;

“Usually at Thomond Park, we happily bury our ambitions in noise and fervor. Yesterday, everything was there. Toulonnais as Irish have delivered a great match. One of those arm wrestling that happens most often with spring. But the cruelty of the scenario has brought the Var back to another reality. The bitterness sometimes legitimate with regard to certain decisions has come to mingle with the feeling of having missed a nice moment in its history. Worthy and lucid, none of the players and supervisors have yet added. Mathieu Bastareaud had, of course, the black eye and the flow a little slower than the nights of triumph: “We are sad, frustrated, angry. After, we can only blame ourselves. We hold the match, but we make mistakes that cost us.”

While Midi Olympique’s Nicolas Zanardi gets to the point;

“They have forgotten on the spot - as many times in the game - one of the fundamental lessons learned at the rugby school: as long as the whistle of the referee did not sound, we must play ...”

He’s also not best pleased with François Trinh-Duc;

“All of Trinh-Duc summarised in one action, do you say? That’s about it, but we had not seen everything. Indeed, in the 75th minute, his poorly adjusted clearance did not find the touch, but the arms of Conway. And if Tuisova immediately made a monstrous mistake by not going up on his vis-à-vis (thinking that the key would be found), Trinh-Duc was hardly free of reproach in the wake, completely missing his intervention on the Irish winger. Which did not ask so much to offer his team the test of victory.”

La Depeche were critical of the French outhalf for another reason - he’s not Johnny Sexton;

“With five minutes to get the winning penalty, in vain. In withdrawal but too far from the posts, about 45 meters, Trinh-Duc did not want to try the same drop as Sexton against the Blues in the opening match of the tournament [SIX NATIONS]. The Toulonnais ended up losing the ball and again their ticket for the half.”

Le Parisien meanwhile are focusing on another controversial decision by the match officials - one they refer to as, “The fact of the match”.

“After only 30 seconds, after a game at the foot of Escande, Zebo came back at the last moment on the cover, to clear with one hand the ball before Ashton, who was flattening. Rather than awarding a penalty try and inflicting a yellow card on the Irish, considering that he had not tried to grab the ball, Nigel Owens, the Welsh referee, said Ashton had had been guilty of an attack. Hard.”

Julien Plazanet’s description in Midi Olympique does a fine job in grasping the overall frustration of almost beating Munster in Thomond Park. Almost.

“The commitment was there, the envy but in these matches of very high intensity the slightest mistake is paid in cash, especially on this lawn so mythical and cursed for the French clubs.”