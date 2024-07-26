Trump blasts Harris as Netanyahu arrives to his Florida residence
Former US president Donald Trump criticised Kamala Harris over her approach to Israel.
Former US president Donald Trump criticised Kamala Harris over her approach to Israel.
Protesters outside the Danish embassy in Dublin are calling for the release of anti-whaling campaigner and Greenpeace co-founder Paul Watson. Video: PA
US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concerns about the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza after a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.
Palestinian man Mujahid Abbadi (24) was shot, beaten, and then strapped to the hood of an Israeli military vehicle as it drove through a neighborhood of Jenin.
Armagh build a lot of their attacks off an aggressive kicking game