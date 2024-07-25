Olympic Rugby Sevens: Ireland to face Fiji in quarter-finals after loss to All Blacks

Join me later on for Ireland’s quarter-final match at 9pm

Ireland have a final possession but New Zealand win the penalty and that is that.

Full-time: New Zealand 14 Ireland 12

So Ireland must face the mighty Fiji in tonight’s quarter-finals, with the game kicking off at 9.0pm Irish time, 10pm in Paris if you’re lucky to have a ticket for the Stade de France.

The missed Ireland tackles in the build-up to Ngarohi McGarvey-Black’s try were crucial in the end, with Andrew Knewstubb’s conversion a great drop-goal conversion under pressure.

Olympic Games Men’s Sevens Quarter-Finals (all times Irish)

New Zealand v South Africa, 8.0

Argentina v France, 8.30

Fiji v Ireland, 9.0

Australia v USA, 9.30

If Ireland can bring Fiji’s unbeaten Olympic record to an end they will face the winners of the Australia v USA quarter-final in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Replacements on both sides as we enter the last two minutes with Ireland still leading by 5 points.

New Zealand 7 Ireland 12

Ireland miss a couple of key tackles and here come the All Blacks

TRY NEW ZEALAND - Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

New Zealand 14 Ireland 12

New Zealand land the conversion so Ireland need to win possession from the kick-off

4th minute: Ireland with plenty of possession and the All Blacks are feeling the pace of this game

5th minute: Ireland have a penalty close to the line

Ireland don’t release on the ground and New Zealand have possession

Second half is underway

1st minute: New Zealand 7 Ireland 12 - Leroy Carter runs in right under the post after a couple of missed tackles from Ireland.

HALF-TIME: New Zealand 0 Ireland 12: Jordan Conroy gets over but it’s gone to the TMO. It’s been given and Ireland lead 12-0 at the break after Roche converts.

Jordan Conroy took a knock in scoring that try and not sure yet if he’ll be able to continue. Looks like a thigh muscle injury.

New Zealand 0 Ireland 5 - TRY ZAC WARD

Proud day for the Ward family, dad Andy with a foot in both camps having been born in Ireland before moving to Ballynahinch, Ulster and Ireland.

New Zealand 0 Ireland 0

4th minute: The All Blacks also sloppy with ball in hand as both sides showing nerves in Paris. AB’s done for not releasing in the tackle and another kick for possession from Mark Roche.

3rd minute: Hugo Keenan knocks on with the line at his mercy and that is a butchered opportunity

We are underway in Paris

1st minute: Ireland win a penalty and Mark Roche kicks for possession and Ireland’s lineout clicks and we have a first look at Terry Kennedy in action. Good start and a second penalty for Ireland.

The teams head out on the pitch with a huge Stade de France crowd giving Ireland a great ovation. Plenty of green in the crowd. Australia’s Jordan Way is this afternoon’s referee.

IRELAND

3 Harry McNulty (capt)

4 Mark Roche

5 Zac Ward

7 Jordan Conroy

8 Hugo Keenan

10 Terry Kennedy

12 Niall Comerford

Replacements

1 Jack Kelly

2 Andrew Smith

6 Chay Mullins

9 Hugo Lennox

11 Gavin Mullin

ALL BLACKS

1 Scott Curry

4 Akuila Rokolisoa

5 Dylan Collier (capt)

7 Fehi Fineanganofo

11 Leo Moses

12 Leroy Carter

13 Joe Webber

Replacements

2 Brady Rush

3 Tone Ng Shiu

6 Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

8 Andrew Lnewstubb

10 Tepaea Cook-Savage

Referee: Jordan Way (Aus)

Assistant referees: Ben Breakspear (GB), Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)

Full-time: South Africa 49 Japan 5 - So that’s confirmed, the winners of the Ireland v All Blacks game will face South Africa at 8.0pm tonight Irish time in the first of the quarter-finals, while the losers will take on Fiji at 9pm.

10 minutes until kick-off at the Stade de France and we’ll have the line-ups next.

The Blitzboks have lived up to their name in the first half of the other Pool A encounter, running in five tries to lead 35-0 as they look to book one of the two third-placed finisher spots and qualify for the quarter-finals. And that could see them play the winners of Pool A in a rematch of their pool encounter in the last eight.

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of Ireland’s third and final Pool A game against New Zealand at the Stade de France (kick-off 3.30pm). Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals but there’s a whole load on the line in this encounter if you look at potential quarter-final match-ups.

The winners of Pool A will meet the eighth-placed qualifier, the lower ranked of the two best third-placed pool finishers, while the runners-up will face Sevens powerhouse Fiji, who have never lost a Sevens match on their way to back-to-back men’s Olympic titles. Fiji saw off France 19-12 in their final Pool C game in the last half-hour and have looked the best side by far in the tournament.

We’ll know all the quarter-final pairing following the Ireland v New Zealand clash as it’s the last of the pool games, with the quarter-finals taking place from 8pm Irish time tonight. If Ireland top Pool A they will be in action at 8pm. Lose and it’s Fiji at 9pm.

The All Blacks currently sit in top spot on the basis of points scored, with both sides equal on points difference (+40) and try difference (+6). Ireland beat the Springboks 10-5 in their opening game at the Stade de France on Thursday before a much more comfortable 40-5 win over Japan last night where they ran in six tries. New Zealand beat Japan 40-12 in their opener before beating the Blitzboks 17-5.