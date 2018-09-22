Southern Kings stun Glasgow in Port Elizabeth

South African side notch up first victory of Pro14 season - equalling last year’s tally

Updated: 45 minutes ago

The Southern Kings celebrate Rudi van Rooyen’s try in their victory over the Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Inpho

The Southern Kings celebrate Rudi van Rooyen’s try in their victory over the Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Inpho

 

Southern Kings 38 Glasgow Warriors 28

Glasgow fell to their first defeat of the Guinness PRO14 season after Southern Kings emerged 38-28 winners in Port Elizabeth.

The South Africans surged 31-0 ahead through tries from Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit, Rudi van Rooyen and Harlon Klaasen until the sin-binning of Henry Brown sparked the Warriors into action.

Final-quarter touchdowns from Nick Grigg and DTH Van Der Merwe pegged the score back to 31-14, but Southern Kings were already out of sight.

Late tries by Van Der Merwe and Fraser Brown secured Glasgow the bonus point, while the bottom-placed team in Conference B were able to celebrate a first win of the season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.