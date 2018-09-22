Southern Kings stun Glasgow in Port Elizabeth

Southern Kings 38 Glasgow Warriors 28

Glasgow fell to their first defeat of the Guinness PRO14 season after Southern Kings emerged 38-28 winners in Port Elizabeth.

The South Africans surged 31-0 ahead through tries from Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit, Rudi van Rooyen and Harlon Klaasen until the sin-binning of Henry Brown sparked the Warriors into action.

Final-quarter touchdowns from Nick Grigg and DTH Van Der Merwe pegged the score back to 31-14, but Southern Kings were already out of sight.

Late tries by Van Der Merwe and Fraser Brown secured Glasgow the bonus point, while the bottom-placed team in Conference B were able to celebrate a first win of the season.