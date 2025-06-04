Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle: Live reaction to day one of the exams

Superintendent Deirdre Clarke, before start of exam with Leaving cert students sitting English paper 1 at Belmayne Educate Together Secondary School, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

‘Challenging elements but enough choice’: Reaction to Leaving Cert English paper one

The first reaction to Leaving Cert English paper one has just landed.

Gillian Chute, head of English at The Tuition Centre, says paper one contained some “challenging elements but provided enough choice for students to engage with it meaningfully”.

Comprehensions

An extract from 2024 Booker Prize winner Orbital appeared on the paper. Students, she says, would have welcomed the accessibility of the text.

Margaret Atwood’s speech to students at the One Young World Congress also appeared as a comprehension.

An approachable article on “the underdog effect” rounded up this year’s comprehension choice.

Comprehension questions

Chute says well-prepared students will have “loved”the predictable content and style questions from all three texts.

Some students, however, may have struggled to connect with the personal response questions (Q (ii)) in Texts 2 & 3.

Question B

The only consistent feature of Question B is its inherent unpredictability, says Chute.

“This seemed to be the case for one of the options this year where students were asked to assume the persona of a hotel manager and write an online response on the hotel website ‘in response to a disgruntled guest’s highly critical review.’”

The other two familiar options - to write the text of a talk to be delivered to school’s sport team and to write a reflection for a podcast - would be “welcomed by the well-equipped student”, Chute says,

Essay

The genres were predictable - one discursive essay, one speech, one article, two personal essays and two short stories, according to Chute

The most notable surprise for many may have been one of the personal essay titles: ‘Write a personal essay in which you reflect on some of the factors that would influence your voting intentions in future elections."

Previously, says Chute, such essay titles were commonly framed as speech tasks.

The other personal essay option in which students had to reflect on disappointments and their impacts was “straightforward” and “reassuring” for those who may have found the alternative option unexpectedly challenging, Chute says.

The speech title - “Truth has become a valueless currency in today’s world” would have provided students with ample material to explore such as AI, social media, fake news, etc, she said.

How not to give Leaving Cert advice

Thousands of Leaving Cert students are streaming out of exam halls after completing English paper one. We’ll have reaction shortly.

If as a parent you’re wondering how to sympathise / encourage / congratulate your child, here’s an example of what, er, not to do ...

Your Mother when You have Exams Your Mother when You have Exams... Posted by Foil Arms and Hog on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Leaving cert students this morning preparing to start English paper one at Belmayne Educate Together Secondary School, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Mind-boggling logistics

It’s only natural to empathise with students on the first day of the State exams – but spare a thought for those involved in the mammoth logistics of the Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert this year.

A record number of students – more than 140,000 – started the Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams on Wednesday.

It involves the secure distribution of about four million exam papers to thousands of exam halls and other settings across the State.

In total, there are some 5,900 exam halls and a further 9,500 “special examination centres”, typically smaller classrooms.

Meanwhile, about 10,000 teachers will work as examiners, over the coming weeks, marking millions of pages of exams.