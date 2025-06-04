Richard Satchwell sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife Tina Satchwell

Richard Satchwell was found guilty last week of the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Richard Satchwell, who was found guilty last week of the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott sentenced Satchwell at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning.

After sentencing Richard Satchwell’s legal team said that he intended to appeal the verdict.

Ms Satchwell’s skeletal remains were found in a deep grave in an area under the stairs of the couple’s Co Cork home in October 2023, more than six years after her husband reported her missing.

Satchwell (58), a lorry driver, had pleaded not guilty to murdering the 45-year-old at Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th, 2017. He claimed his wife had left him, taking their savings.

After the remains were uncovered during a forensic excavation, Satchwell had claimed that his wife flew at him with a chisel on the morning of March 20th, 2017, and, during a struggle, went “limp” and died. He said he put her body on a couch, then in a chest freezer and, on March 26th, buried her under the stairs.

He was convicted of his wife’s murder last Friday by unanimous verdict of the jury of seven women and five men, following more than nine hours of deliberation.

Lawyers for Satchwell had unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charge against him withdrawn and substituted with manslaughter in the fourth week of the trial.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott rejected arguments from Satchwell’s defence team – made at the end of the evidence and in the absence of the jury – there was no evidence on which the jury could safely find Satchwell had the necessary legal intention for murder, to kill or cause serious injury to his wife, Tina.

That was “a huge lacuna” in the prosecution case, defence counsel Brendan Grehan argued.

Tina Satchwell’s family previously made a statement outside court, and said that Tina was “portrayed in a way that is not true to who she was”.

Tina’s cousin, Sarah Howard said: “Tina was our precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter. Her presence in our lives meant so much to us all. We as a family can never put into words the impact her loss has had on us.”