Ireland casting its net broad and wide to land winning squad for Tbilisi and Lisbon

Ian Henderson is likely to be among a sprinkling of experienced players in the squad for the two-Test tour to Georgia and Portugal. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland will dive deeper into their depth chart than perhaps they’ve ever done before when the squad for the upcoming Tests away to Georgia and Portugal is announced on Wednesday, given the unavailability of 15 Irish members of the Lions squad, the retirement from international rugby of three centurions, and injuries.

It was noticeable that, in addition to naming a 36-man squad and four “development players” for the Six Nations, the Irish management cast their net broad and wide in calling up all of 13 players at various junctures during the championship. This was presumably, in part, with this summer’s tour in mind and should thus give some pointers to the composition of the squad that Paul O’Connell and an interim coaching ticket will take to Tbilisi and Lisbon.

The squad will number somewhere in the “early 30s”, which will be considerably more than its average age bearing in mind the likely inclusion of several uncapped players for this two-Test tour.

There will still be a sprinkling of experienced players, possibly including Iain Henderson, but the captaincy is more likely to go to Craig Casey or Cian Prendergast.

Some areas will be stretched more than others, an example being the frontrow, with two Irish hookers and two Irish props named in the Lions squad and Cian Healy having retired. Beyond the Oz-bound Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher, there is no obvious hooker in addition to Gus McCarthy and, presuming he is picked, Rob Herring. That said, Dave Heffernan and Tom Stewart have previously earned seven and two caps respectively while Lee Barron should also be in the conversation.

One of the byproducts of Andrew Porter’s durability and the continuing faith in Healy, as against Tadhg Furlong’s injury-plagued season, is that more tightheads have been exposed to the Irish squad environment and Test rugby than looseheads.

Jack Boyle is the one loosehead to have been tried, which may mean Tom O’Toole reverting to that side of the scrum given Finlay Bealham and Thomas Clarkson were supplemented by Jack Aungier’s call-up in the Six Nations. Michael Milne’s fast-tracked switch from Leinster to Munster has been beneficial for both him and his new province, and should see him come under consideration.

Irish secondrow depth has been tested by the Lions’ selection of Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan and Joe McCarthy. Diarmuid Mangan and Darragh Murray were called up in the Six Nations, but the former looks the likelier bet to join Henderson, Ryan Baird and the fit-again Cormac Izuchukwu among the locks after the latter’s strong finish to the season with Ulster.

Connacht’s Ben Murphy. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Also missing from O’Connell’s calculations will be four backrowers in the Six Nations, namely the Lions duo of Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier, the injured Caelan Doris and the retired Peter O’Mahony. Most likely in anticipation of a scenario like this, James McNabney, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes, Max Deegan, Thomas Ahern and Nick Timoney were all called up during the Six Nations.

Craig Casey’s return to fitness and form is timely, and he is likely to be joined by the Connacht duo of Caolin Blade and Ben Murphy, another Six Nations call-up and admired by Andy Farrell and his Ireland coaching team. Another Connacht scrumhalf, Matthew Devine, was coveted by Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle but that move was blocked and, along with Fintan Gunne, he ought to also enter the conversation.

The outhalf picture remains unaltered by the Lions squad whereas with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose Australia-bound, interestingly Hugh Cooney and Cathal Forde were called up in the Six Nations. Presumably Robbie Henshaw, if fit, and Stuart McCloskey could be part of this expedition but this looks like an opportune time to perhaps invest in Jude Postlethwaite and Hugh Gavin.

Although the starting Irish back three of Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe also made the Lions cut, Ireland’s depth chart among the outside backs actually doesn’t look as shallow as appeared to be the case not so long ago.

In addition to resident squad players in Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien and Calvin Nash, the Six Nations call-ups for Shayne Bolton, Jacob Stockdale and Tommy O’Brien were a reward for their form and look like they were other pointers toward this squad.

Whatever the make-up, the squad’s unveiling will only serve to heighten the value of this summer’s mini tour to face unfamiliar but highly motivated teams ranked 11th and 18th in the world.

Possible Ireland squad

Forwards

Hookers: Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Lee Barron (Munster), Tom Stewart (Ulster). Props: Jack Boyle (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Michael Milne (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Aungier (Connacht). Locks: Iain Henderson (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Diarmuid Mangan (Leinster). Backrows: Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James McNabney (Ulster), John Hodnett (Munster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Thomas Ahern (Munster).

Backs

Scrumhalves: Craig Casey (capt) (Munster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Ben Murphy (Connacht). Outhalves: Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster). Centres: Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Leinster), Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster), Hugh Gavin (Connacht). Outside backs: Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Shayne Bolton (Connacht).