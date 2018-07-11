Connacht sign Melbourne Rebels backrow Colby Fainga’a

Versatile player made his Super Rugby debut under new Connacht coach Andy Friend
Connacht have signed Melbourne Rebels backrow Colby Fainga’a. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Connacht have signed Melbourne Rebels backrow Colby Fainga’a. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

 

Connacht have signed backrow Colby Fainga’a Australian Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels.

The 27-year-old made his Super Rugby debut playing for the Brumbies under new Connacht coach Andy Friend back in 2010 and went on to play every game for the club in the 2011 season.

In 2014 Fainga’a joined the Rebels and in his first season was awarded the players’ player of the year award.

The versatile backrow has gone on to make 100 Super Rugby appearances, the latest coming in the Rebels clash with the Reds last weekend.

At international level, Fainga’a captained the Australian under-20 side in 2011 and made seven appearances that season.

Commenting on Connacht’s latest signing, Friend said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Colby Fainga’a ahead of the new season. When I was head coach at the Brumbies, Colby signed his first professional contract with the club, so I have an in-depth knowledge of the qualities he brings.

“With 100 Super Rugby appearances under his belt, Colby brings massive experience. In addition to his versatility on the field he has a fantastic attitude off it and will be a big addition to Connacht in the seasons ahead.”

Fainga’a will join up with the squad on the conclusion of the Rebels’ Super Rugby season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.