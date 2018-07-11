Connacht sign Melbourne Rebels backrow Colby Fainga’a

Connacht have signed backrow Colby Fainga’a Australian Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels.

The 27-year-old made his Super Rugby debut playing for the Brumbies under new Connacht coach Andy Friend back in 2010 and went on to play every game for the club in the 2011 season.

In 2014 Fainga’a joined the Rebels and in his first season was awarded the players’ player of the year award.

The versatile backrow has gone on to make 100 Super Rugby appearances, the latest coming in the Rebels clash with the Reds last weekend.

At international level, Fainga’a captained the Australian under-20 side in 2011 and made seven appearances that season.

Commenting on Connacht’s latest signing, Friend said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Colby Fainga’a ahead of the new season. When I was head coach at the Brumbies, Colby signed his first professional contract with the club, so I have an in-depth knowledge of the qualities he brings.

“With 100 Super Rugby appearances under his belt, Colby brings massive experience. In addition to his versatility on the field he has a fantastic attitude off it and will be a big addition to Connacht in the seasons ahead.”

Fainga’a will join up with the squad on the conclusion of the Rebels’ Super Rugby season.