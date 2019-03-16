Six Nations – Wales v Ireland: Wales player profiles

15 Liam Williams

Club: Saracens

Age: 27

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 86.82kg (13st 7lbs)

Caps: 55

A candidate for player of the tournamen so far, exceptional under the high ball and deadly on the counter, as well as a superb sweeper in the deep.

14 George North

Club: Ospreys

Age: 26

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 109.09kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 83

Great to see gorgeous George back fit and firing after a string of head injuries, and if he stays fit he will reach 100 caps well before his 30th birthday – impressive.

13 Jonathan Davies

Club: Scarlets

Age: 30

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 100.91kg (15st 10lbs)

Caps: 72

The glue which holds the Welsh backline together, Davies is a powerful presence on the outside shoulder and defensive organiser. His duel with Ringrose will help decide the match.

12 Hadleigh Parkes

Club: Scarlets

Age: 31

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 100.91kg (15st 10lbs)

Caps: 15

A naturalised Kiwi like his opposite number, he is another hard-running, physical inside-centre who relishes his defensive duties and possesses a slick offload.

11 Josh Adams

Club: Worcester Warriors

Age: 23

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 94.09kg (14st 9lbs)

Caps: 10

Adams is now a fixture in a deadly Welsh back three, and is a devastating finisher. His score against England perfectly showcased his mixture of athleticism, power and footballing ability.

10 Gareth Anscombe

Club: Cardiff Blues

Age: 27

Height: 6’

Weight: 86.82kg (13st 7lbs)

Caps: 26

There is a case to be made that Anscombe is the weak link in comparison to the ultra-consistent Dan Biggar. But the Cardiff man has become first-choice outhalf during Wales’ 13-match winning run, so must be doing something right.

9 Gareth Davies

Club: Scarlets

Age: 28

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 88.18kg (13st 10lbs)

Caps: 41

Not making an exception for Rhys Webb remains a brainless move from the WRU but Gareth Davies is the best of the rest. A sharp passer and always lively around the fringes.

1 Rob Evans

Club: Scarlets

Age: 26

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 118.18kg (18st 7lbs)

Caps: 35

A dynamic prop, Evans made his debut against Ireland in 2015. Not afraid to take the ball in hand, one-third of what has become a very slick Welsh frontrow.

2 Ken Owens

Club: Scarlets

Age: 32

Height: 6’

Weight: 110kg (17st 4lbs)

Caps: 63

The all-round package at hooker, Owens is equally adept on or off the ball. His throwing at the lineout is clean, his tackling ferocious and he has the deftest of hands.

3 Tomas Francis

Club: Exeter Chiefs

Age: 26

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 135kg (21st 3lbs)

Caps: 40

Outstanding against Scotland, and a key part of a huge defensive effort in the second half. The strong Welsh scrum has been aided by a settle frontrow.

4 Adam Beard

Club: Ospreys

Age: 23

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 116.82kg (18st 4lbs)

Caps: 12

Beard is yet to taste defeat in international rugby after a freakish run only opposite number James Ryan could relate to. A looming presence, he is excellent at spoiling ball in the maul.

5 Alun Wyn Jones

Club: Ospreys

Age: 33

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 118.18kg (18st 7lbs)

Caps: 124

What is there to say about Alun Wyn Jones that hasn’t been said? Wales’ beating, roaring heart, Ireland must stop him if they want to stop a Welsh Grand Slam today.

6 Josh Navidi

Club: Cardiff Blues

Age: 28

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 105kg (16st 6lbs)

Caps: 15

Navidi had to bide his time for his proper international breakthrough but it has been worth the wait – he’s a brilliantly athletic presence and leads Welsh tackle charts with 62.

7 Justin Tipuric

Club: Ospreys

Age: 29

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 101.82kg (16st 0lbs)

Caps: 63

The elder statesman in a Welsh backrow after a string of injuries, Sam Warburton’s retirement was slightly less painful for Wales given Tipuric could slip straight into the seven jersey.

8 Ross Moriarty

Club: Dragons

Age: 24

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 103.18kg (16st 3lbs)

Caps: 31

Moriarty seems to actively seek confrontation, preferring to run through somebody than round them. But, he has neat hands and a good rugby brain to complement his thirst for physicality.