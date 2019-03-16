Six Nations – Wales v Ireland: Wales player profiles

Patrick Madden looks at Warren Gatland’s 15 who are looking to complete a Grand Slam

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones faces the media during Wales training ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones faces the media during Wales training ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

 

15 Liam Williams
Club: Saracens
Age: 27
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 86.82kg (13st 7lbs)
Caps: 55

A candidate for player of the tournamen so far, exceptional under the high ball and deadly on the counter, as well as a superb sweeper in the deep.

14 George North
Club: Ospreys
Age: 26
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 109.09kg (17st 2lbs)
Caps: 83

Great to see gorgeous George back fit and firing after a string of head injuries, and if he stays fit he will reach 100 caps well before his 30th birthday – impressive.

13 Jonathan Davies
Club: Scarlets
Age: 30
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 100.91kg (15st 10lbs)
Caps: 72

The glue which holds the Welsh backline together, Davies is a powerful presence on the outside shoulder and defensive organiser. His duel with Ringrose will help decide the match.

12 Hadleigh Parkes
Club: Scarlets
Age: 31
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 100.91kg (15st 10lbs)
Caps: 15

A naturalised Kiwi like his opposite number, he is another hard-running, physical inside-centre who relishes his defensive duties and possesses a slick offload.

11 Josh Adams
Club: Worcester Warriors
Age: 23
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 94.09kg (14st 9lbs)
Caps: 10

Adams is now a fixture in a deadly Welsh back three, and is a devastating finisher. His score against England perfectly showcased his mixture of athleticism, power and footballing ability.

10 Gareth Anscombe
Club: Cardiff Blues
Age: 27
Height: 6’
Weight: 86.82kg (13st 7lbs)
Caps: 26

There is a case to be made that Anscombe is the weak link in comparison to the ultra-consistent Dan Biggar. But the Cardiff man has become first-choice outhalf during Wales’ 13-match winning run, so must be doing something right.

9 Gareth Davies
Club: Scarlets
Age: 28
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 88.18kg (13st 10lbs)
Caps: 41

Not making an exception for Rhys Webb remains a brainless move from the WRU but Gareth Davies is the best of the rest. A sharp passer and always lively around the fringes.

1 Rob Evans
Club: Scarlets
Age: 26
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 118.18kg (18st 7lbs)
Caps: 35

A dynamic prop, Evans made his debut against Ireland in 2015. Not afraid to take the ball in hand, one-third of what has become a very slick Welsh frontrow.

2 Ken Owens
Club: Scarlets
Age: 32
Height: 6’
Weight: 110kg (17st 4lbs)
Caps: 63

The all-round package at hooker, Owens is equally adept on or off the ball. His throwing at the lineout is clean, his tackling ferocious and he has the deftest of hands.

3 Tomas Francis
Club: Exeter Chiefs
Age: 26
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 135kg (21st 3lbs)
Caps: 40

Outstanding against Scotland, and a key part of a huge defensive effort in the second half. The strong Welsh scrum has been aided by a settle frontrow.

4 Adam Beard
Club: Ospreys
Age: 23
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 116.82kg (18st 4lbs)
Caps: 12

Beard is yet to taste defeat in international rugby after a freakish run only opposite number James Ryan could relate to. A looming presence, he is excellent at spoiling ball in the maul.

5 Alun Wyn Jones
Club: Ospreys
Age: 33
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 118.18kg (18st 7lbs)
Caps: 124

What is there to say about Alun Wyn Jones that hasn’t been said? Wales’ beating, roaring heart, Ireland must stop him if they want to stop a Welsh Grand Slam today.

6 Josh Navidi
Club: Cardiff Blues
Age: 28
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 105kg (16st 6lbs)
Caps: 15

Navidi had to bide his time for his proper international breakthrough but it has been worth the wait – he’s a brilliantly athletic presence and leads Welsh tackle charts with 62.

7 Justin Tipuric
Club: Ospreys
Age: 29
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 101.82kg (16st 0lbs)
Caps: 63

The elder statesman in a Welsh backrow after a string of injuries, Sam Warburton’s retirement was slightly less painful for Wales given Tipuric could slip straight into the seven jersey.

8 Ross Moriarty
Club: Dragons
Age: 24
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 103.18kg (16st 3lbs)
Caps: 31

Moriarty seems to actively seek confrontation, preferring to run through somebody than round them. But, he has neat hands and a good rugby brain to complement his thirst for physicality.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.