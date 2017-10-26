Simon Zebo omitted from Ireland squad for November Test series

Simon Zebo has been omitted from a 38-man Ireland squad for the Guinness November Test series against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina with all three matches taking place at the Aviva stadium.

The 27-year-old Munster fullback, capped 35-times for Ireland, played in all bar two of his country’s 12 test matches last season but his decision to take up a contract with French Top 14 club Racing 92 from next summer, has prompted Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to omit him from the squad in keeping with the IRFU’s stated policy of favouring players who ply their trade at home.

There are four uncapped players in the squad Connacht centre Bundee Aki, Leinster wing Adam Byrne, Munster centre Chris Farrell and his provincial teammate Darren Sweetnam.

Ireland squad for the November internationals (v SOuth Africa, Fiji and Argentina):

Forwards: Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster), Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster), Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster), James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster), CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster), Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), James Tracy (UCD/Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht), Adam Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster), Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster), Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster), Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster), Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster), Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster), Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht), Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/UIster), Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster), Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster).