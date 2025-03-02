Damien Penaud in line to return for France against Ireland

Damien Penaud: looks set to be recalled for the crucial Six Nations clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

France’s record-chasing left wing Damian Penaud seems set for a recall for Saturday’s Six Nations Championship match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, judging by the comments made by head coach Fabien Galthié to the French media over the weekend.

He could be one of three changes to the backline with Romain Ntamack and Gael Fickou likely to be restored to the starting team with secondrow Emmanuel Meafou a strong contender after missing the Italian match through illness.

Penaud, despite scoring a try in the 26-25 defeat to England at Twickenham, was dropped following a couple of high-profile mistakes for the victory over Italy.

His replacement for the Stadio Olimpico game Théo Attissogbé, a try scorer in the 73-24 win, also got a brace of tries in the opening Six Nations game against Wales.

However, Attissogbé was not one of the 19 players protected at the weekend by the LNR (League Nationale de Rugby)/FFR (French Rugby Federation) collective agreement and instead played 80-minutes at fullback for Pau in their victory away to Racing 92.

Gael Fickou also lined out in that match in the second club game he played following injury. He too may force his way into the run-on team for Dublin.

Galthié explained: “We have complete confidence in Damian [Penaud]. Since 2020, he has always been a starter with us when he was available. He is a player who means a lot to us, a player in whom we have invested. There is no question or doubt about his level of performance or commitment.

“But we want to develop depth in all positions, with a view to 2027. Since the tour in Argentina, Théo Attissogbé has shown great qualities in his offensive, defensive and off-the-ball play.

“Clearly, I want the 14 [players not selected] to say to themselves on Wednesday evening when I announce the team line-up to the players in Marcoussis, ‘I am going to develop, and I am going to have my chance’. That is fundamental.”

Penaud, who is one behind France’s all-time leading try scorer, the great Serge Blanco (38), has demonstrated a knack of scoring against Ireland, having done so three times in Six Nations matches including twice in Dublin. His seventh and 22nd tries in French colours were at the Aviva Stadium while he also crossed the Irish line in last season’s Six Nations game in Marseille.

Giant secondrow Emmanuel Meafou of Toulouse is back in the France squad. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Galthié had announced four changes to the 42-man training squad that was summoned to Marcoussis to prepare for next Saturday’s game against Ireland.

Giant secondrow Meafou started the game against England but missed the trip to Rome with an illness from which he has recovered.

He replaced Lyon’s Dylan Cretin, one of three changes to the 25 forwards, in the extended squad. The two other pack changes are in the front row with La Rochelle hooker Pierre Bourgarit preferred to Bordeaux’s Maxime Lamothie.

Bayonne tighthead Tevita Tatafu, who started in the November win over New Zealand, was chosen in place of Rabah Slimani, the latter part of the Leinster team that beat Cardiff 42-24 in the URC on Saturday afternoon.

There is just one change to the 17 backs, Bordeaux’s Romain Buros picked ahead of Lyon’s Leo Berdeu. Following that 26-25 loss to England, Galthié made four changes to the starting XV for Italy, secondrow pair Thibaud Flament and Mickael Guillard, a try scorer the last day, came in for Meafou and Alexandre Roumat.

Attissogbé and Leo Barre replaced Penaud and Mathieu Jalibert, with Thomas Ramos switching to outhalf from fullback. Romain Ntamack has served his suspension and seems certain to return at outhalf for Saturday’s mouthwatering clash.