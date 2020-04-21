Francis Kean stood down from World Rugby Council after homophobia allegations

Following new allegations of discrimination and homophobia, the Fiji rugby union has stood down its chairman and convicted killer Francis Kean from the World Rugby Council.

Keane’s bid to join the World Rugby executive committee, which was seconded by the French rugby federation under the leadership of Bernard Laporte, has also been stopped.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and bye-laws extremely seriously,” read a World Rugby statement. “While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji rugby union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the council and his executive committee candidature be withdrawn.”

World Rugby made no public objection when Kean was promoted to their “new governance model,” the expanded WR council, which is the sport’s highest decision making structure, in November 2018 despite serving a prison sentence for manslaughter in 2007.

On April 15th Fiji, under the leadership of Kean, seconded the nomination of Bill Beamount as chairman of World Rugby for a second term. The former English lock is contesting the position with former Argentina scrumhalf Agustín Pichot in the May 12th elections.

Ireland have three votes as they are represented on the WR council by Su Carty, John O’Driscoll and Phill Orr.

John O’Connor, chief executive of the Fiji rugby union, will fill Kean’s seat on the council.

Kean’s removal leaves seven men contesting seven positions on the executive committee. Mark Alexander (South African Rugby Union), Khaled Babbou (Rugby Africa), Bart Campbell (New Zealand Rugby), Gareth Davies (Welsh Rugby Union), John Jeffrey (Scottish Rugby Union), Bob Latham (USA Rugby) and Brett Robinson (Rugby Australia) will all be elected unopposed.

Thirteen years ago Kean was convicted of the manslaughter of John Whippy at the wedding of Fiji prime minster Frank Bainimarama’s daughter, Ateca, to Whippy’s nephew. Kean, it has been widely reported, “punched and kicked Whippy and was dragged away but returned to kick him in the head.”

The Commander of the Fiji Navy during the military coup in 2006, Kean served a couple of months of an 18-month sentence before taking over the prison service after his release. It is in this role that The Sunday Times reported allegations of “rampant homophobia.” Amnesty International have published two highly critical reports on the 54-year-old.

In November 2018, when Kean was added to the World Rugby council, Beamount stated: “This is an historic day for World Rugby and the Pacific Islands, and a reflection of the importance and success of the transformational governance reforms made by this organisation and the unions. We are delighted to be welcoming Fiji and Samoa to council, two unions who have contributed so much to the game. The Pacific Islands are unique, immersed in rugby heritage, and I know that the unions will bring excellent insights and make strong contributions on council.

“This shows that the model is in place, the pathway is in place and the door is open to other unions who aspire to have a seat on council. We encourage all unions to take inspiration from Fiji and Samoa, review their governance and strive to achieve the required criteria.”

Last week Beaumont’s re-election manifesto promised a “wide ranging governance review” led by two independent appointees to look at membership of all committees.

“Officials in Dublin [WR headquarters] make out that they are in an apparent state of shock at information about Kean that has been in plain sight all along,” wrote Daniel Leo, the chief executive of the Pacific Island players association, in an open letter to World Rugby. “It is extraordinary to anyone involved in the game in the Pacific that Kean is even on the ballot. His time in office has become a byword for intimidation, vindictiveness, corruption and self-dealing, nepotism, and the threat and realisation of violence. This is all conducted in plain sight.

“So I find myself asking this obvious question: why does World Rugby have some of the most elaborate and exhaustive eligibility checks for those who play the game but apparently no checks for someone wanting to run the game?”