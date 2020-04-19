World Rugby to investigate allegations of homophobia against Fiji chairman

Francis Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, has been nominated for WR executive committee

 

World Rugby are to investigate Francis Kean, the chairman of the Fiji rugby union and World Rugby council member who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, following allegations of “rampant homophobia” in the Sunday Times.

The newspaper heard and published “graphic recordings” of Kean while in charge of the Fiji prison service.

“World Rugby notes allegations in the UK Sunday Times about Fiji Rugby union chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean and takes the nature of these allegations extremely seriously,” said a WR spokesman.

“Rugby is a sport built on strong and inclusive values and World Rugby does not in any way condone abusive or discriminatory behaviour as enshrined within its bylaws.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further until we have discussed the matter fully with the Fiji Rugby Union and have established all the facts.”

World Rugby bylaw 3f states that an objective of the organisation is to “prevent discrimination of any kind” against a country, private person or groups of people.

Kean was only nominated for the World Rugby executive committee having been seconded last week by the French rugby federation, whose president Bernard Laporte is running mate to Bill Beaumont’s bid to be re-elected as WR chairman for a second term.

Thirteen years ago Kean was convicted of the manslaughter of John Whippy at the wedding of Fiji prime minster Frank Bainimarama’s daughter, Ateca, to Whippy’s nephew. The Sydney Morning Herald reported this week that Kean “punched and kicked Whippy and was dragged away but returned to kick him in the head”.

Kean served a couple of months of an 18-month sentence while receiving his full salary. The Sunday Times revealed that Amnesty International have heavily criticised him “for the culture surrounding him after he was put in charge of prisons in 2016”.

He is a brother-in-law of Bainimarama, who came to power following a military coup in 2006, which Kean helped stage as head of the Fijian Navy

Beaumont stated in his re-election manifesto that he will be “undertaking a full review of the organisation’s governance” but he must first win a majority victory over former Argentina scrumhalf Agustín Pichot in the May 12th vote.

“The system does not trust World Rugby, that’s the reality” said Pichot. “We have let politics get inside the organisation and that’s not good. I have been a part of it and I should have pushed harder for a fairer system.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.