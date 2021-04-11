Romain Ntamack steers Toulouse past Clermont

French outhalf scores all of his side’s points as they reach European Cup semi-finals

Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille celebrate Toulouse’s win over Clermont. Photograph: Julien Poupart/Inpho

Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille celebrate Toulouse’s win over Clermont. Photograph: Julien Poupart/Inpho

 

Clermont Auvergne 12 Toulouse 21

Romain Ntamack kicked all of his side’s points as Toulouse beat Clermont Auvergne 21-12 to secure their place in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Clermont struggled in the absence of their captain Camille Lopez, who was forced off in the fifth minute with a shoulder injury, with the more disciplined Toulouse side securing a meeting with fellow French club Bordeaux-Begles in the semi-final.

The game took place in heavy rain, with the kicking of Ntamack guiding his side to victory, scoring seven penalties during the game.

His opposite number, Morgan Parra, was also successful with his kicking, with four penalties, but it was not enough to beat Toulouse.

The game itself was evenly matched, with both clubs exchanging penalties, until the 62nd minute, when Ntamack kicked his fifth of the match to edge Toulouse in front.

Clermont committed a number of offsides during the game and it was that which allowed the visitors to stretch their lead.

Ntamack secured his side’s victory when he successfully mastered a long-range kick from over 45 metres out to give Toulouse a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes left to play.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.