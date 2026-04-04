Munster blown away and bullied out of Challenge Cup by rampant Exeter

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso breaks clear to score of Exeter Chiefs' fourth try during the Challenge Cup match against Munster at Sandy Park in Exeter. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Challenge Cup Round of 16: Exeter 31 Munster 21

This season will bring no storied European days to Munster. On paper, a 10-point defeat against a powerful Exeter pack, boosted by the return of the electric Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, is no shame.

In reality, though, this was a shellacking. Munster admirably kept playing, finding enough territory to build opportunities, but the gap in quality was just too much to overcome. A lack of power in contact, curious game management and poor skills under pressure. It was a killer of a trifecta, one that coughed up 31 points in a first half that killed the game off.

Out of Europe after the last 16 – not that they particularly wanted to be in the Challenge Cup – and now fighting for their top eight life in the URC. To be a fly on the wall in Limerick these days.

For Munster, the first-half damage was largely self-inflicted. Playing into the teeth of the wind was a conscious choice having won the toss, the hope presumably being to keep things tight and counter in the second half. They did have the more experienced bench.

That decision backfired. And then some.

It was some wind, one that made kicking difficult and necessitated holding on to the ball. But it wasn’t a 31-point gale, the deficit that was coughed up after 40 minutes.

Initially, Munster’s defensive stands were good. Alex Nankivell scrambled like a man possessed to stop Paul Brown-Bampboe in the corner. Ben O’Connor did his best Peter O’Mahony vs the All Blacks impression when stretching to gather a chip which would surely have led to a score for Feyi-Waboso. Tadhg Beirne had a trademark breakdown poach close to his own line.

Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs successfully converts the team's third try against Munster. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Exeter played with a tempo, created largely by violently effective breakdown work, that was always going to be difficult to live with. So it proved, Feyi-Waboso getting involved again, charging through an overlap only to be hauled down just short. A phase later, backrow Ross Vintcent crashed over from close range.

That was the only score that came from well crafted Exeter attack. The rest will make for difficult viewing in Munster’s Monday review. Exeter let them have it on the floor, keeping the defensive line stocked and ready to repel white jerseys. Wait for them to overplay and cash in on the mistake.

So it proved for the second score, an attempted pass under pressure going awry. Henry Slade had time to thank the crestfallen Munster attackers after scooping the ball, such was the daylight between him and the posts.

Fast forward to just beyond the half-hour mark and centre Will Rigg found himself in a similar position, reading O’Connor’s pass beautifully to intercept on his own 22 before racing into the clear.

Sandy Park was already lively. Feyi-Waboso dialled up the din every time he touched the ball. He is a joy to watch, accelerating into every collision while displaying lively footwork. On the last play of the half, the England wing sprinted passed Alex Kendellen – never a fair footrace – before stepping inside. One step off the left. Another. One more for good measure, a sensational finish providing a raucous crowd value for their ticket price on one phase alone.

The score, it should be said, came off Munster once again overplaying and losing the ball in midfield. Barring Vintcent’s opener, Exeter’s first-half haul came directly from Munster errors, bad decisions when overplaying thanks to a stubborn refusal to kick into the wind. On one of the few occasions they did put boot to ball, Craig Casey’s effort stopped in the breeze and Exeter countered. Slade ended up tacking on three points from the tee.

Unsurprisingly, given the wind support and inevitable Exeter comedown when armed with such a lead, Munster dominated possession after the break. Errors killed consecutive attacks.

Munster's Jack Crowley evades Exeter Chiefs' Stephen Varney at Sandy Park. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Every Munster mistake was punctuating with the home faithful’s customary war cry, each rendition serving as another taunt for the creaking attack. The players were even in on it, tighthead Jimmy Roots celebrating taking his time to celebrate with the crowd when substituted with over half-an-hour still on the clock.

Maybe it was a touch premature given Jack Crowley eventually broke Munster’s deadlock. Identifying a three on two down the short side of an attacking scrum, he called for the ball from Casey before powering through opposition scrumhalf Stephen Varney. A brilliant touchline conversion followed.

The score did not lead to the required flurry for a famous comeback. The error count continued to rise. Niall Scannell was guilty of a crooked throw, O’Connor hit hard into touch by Brown-Bampoe. The wing followed this up minutes later with a crunching hit on Beirne, one that summed up Exeter’s physical dominance.

It almost ended Beirne’s day, the secondrow gingerly returning to his feet after a period of treatment. It’s a good thing he did, his short line under the posts giving Munster the faintest of hopes of turning things around in the final 10 minutes.

Any momentum was killed by the same player’s subsequent yellow card, a deliberate knock-on killing a potential line break. Munster were incensed Feyi-Waboso wasn’t given similar treatment when his hand stopped an O’Connor break but it would have mattered little.

Crowley did add a sumptuous chip and chase to double his try tally but it was but a footnote on a grey day that matched the general mood in the province. It’s just two wins in 10 matches now as a difficult year earned its latest entry to the negative ledger.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 15 mins: Vintcent try, Slade con, 7-0; 21: Slade try, con, 14-0; 29: Slade pen, 17-0; 34: Rigg try, Slade con, 24-0; 40: Feyi-Waboso try, Slade con, 31-0; Half-time: 31-0; 50: Crowley try, con, 31-7; 69: Beirne try, Crowley con, 31-14; 76: Crowley try, con, 31-21.

EXETER CHIEFS: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau.

Replacements: Campbell Ridl for Feyi-Waboso, Bachuki Tchumbadze for Roots (both 46 mins); Joseph Dweba for Yeandle, Ethan Burger for Sio (both 50); Rusi Tuima for Hooper, Finn Worley for Vintcent, Will Haydon-Wood for Rigg (all 74).

Not used: Tom Cairns.

MUNSTER: Ben O’Connor; Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell for Barron, Michael Milne for Loughman, Michael Ala’alatoa for Ryan (all 49 mins); Ruadhán Quinn for Coombes, John Hodnett for Kendellen (both 50), Sean O’Brien for O’Connor, Ben O’Donovan for Casey, Tom Ahern for O’Donoghue (all 69).

Yellow card: Beirne (74 mins).

Referee: Jeremy Rozier (France).