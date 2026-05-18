Ulster get Rob Baloucoune boost ahead of Challenge Cup final against Montpellier

After the crushing disappointment of missing the cut for the URC playoffs, Ulster still have one more shot to fire to allow them bring closure to their season in notably upbeat style by lifting the European Challenge Cup come Friday evening in Bilbao.

Montpellier stand in their way, and the northern province face a somewhat daunting looking task against the team who are second to Toulouse in the Top 14 but are nevertheless heading to the San Mamés Stadium in confident mood that they can cause an upset.

Their belief has also been added to by potentially having Rob Baloucoune back on board after suffering an elbow injury in the closing Six Nations clash with Scotland while flanker David McCann has been able to train as well.

Ulster are also fuelled by it being 20 years since they previously secured a title – the Celtic League – and the feeling that this just might be their time.

However, it would appear that they will be travelling to northern Spain without Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale, and the pair will join Stuart McCloskey and the suspended skipper Iain Henderson in not making the cut.

“From this group’s point of view, with the rugby that we’ve played throughout the season, I think we feel like we’ve a little bit of unfinished business and maybe we can try and do something special this Friday,” Murphy pointed out.

“[And] we’re going to need that. We’re up against one of the best teams in France.

“Whatever team they pick, they seem to be able to get wins on the road and at home. You can see if any team that’s sitting second to Toulouse and ahead of the likes of Pau, Bordeaux and La Rochelle, anyone that’s up in that level has a very good team.

Head coach Richie Murphy remained confident that his charges can get the job done even though they are also hurting at finishing ninth in the URC though, of course, victory in Friday will not only bring Ulster the long sought for trophy but also qualification for next season’s Champions Cup.

“Defensively, we’re going to have to be at our very best,” said Murphy of facing Montpellier.

“But there are opportunities there and our attack has caused loads of teams a lot of trouble. We’ll be hoping to be able to do that again this week.”

“We always had said that our goal for the season, which we’ve missed out on, is to make the [URC] top eight, and we won’t shy away from that,” he stated.

“We’re very disappointed in relation to that, but we’re also very excited about being in a European Cup final.”

“We wanted to still be in the quarter-finals of the league, but that’s been taken away from us, so it gives us full focus on what’s ahead, which is an unbelievable achievement to go to a final and make sure that we give the very best account of ourselves as we possibly can.”