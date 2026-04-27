John Hodnett’s four tries for Munster were matched with a brilliant display on the wing

John Hodnett has scored memorable tries for Munster, notably in the 2023 United Rugby Championship (URC) final wins over the Stormers and against an All Blacks XV. Twice he’s crossed for a brace of tries, in his 92 appearances for the province, against the Bulls and in a Champions Cup tie against Castres Olympique.

On a personal level he might give primacy in affection to his first try for Munster on debut against the Southern Kings in February 2020; that is until Saturday when he bagged four tries in the 41-14 victory over Ulster at Thomond Park, boosting his overall tally to 20.

The 27-year-old native of Rosscarbery, Co Cork, smiled when asked if he’d ever managed that feat before in a competitive game. The short-form answer is “no”. It wasn’t his try-scoring feats alone that caught the eye, because the openside flanker played virtually the entire second half on the wing.

Munster had lost wing Calvin Nash (hamstring) in the first half and when centre Tom Farrell (shoulder) was forced off three minutes after the interval, the six-two bench split meant relocating a forward to the backline. It wasn’t his first rodeo. Hodnett has run there in training and from time to time ended up patrolling those channels in matches.

Typically self-effacing he was determined to share the spotlight, hailing team-mates Shane Daly and Andrew Smith. “In fairness to Daly and Smithy, they were very good to just chat to me during the game and keep me thinking [and concentrating]. It wasn’t the worst.”

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He praised the three-try contribution of replacement Alex Kendellen who took over the duties at openside. “He was savage in fairness. We always speak about the bench and bringing impact, and he brought it massively. So did everyone off the bench, but in fairness to him he worked so hard. He got the reward for it.

Hodnett revealed his mindset. “I wasn’t going to do anything crazy out there. I haven’t played there too much, so more just when I’ve got my hands on the ball, try to make a few metres, get the ball back, and defensively then just try to make my reads and stuff, make hits.”

He did that and then some. He possesses the ability to accelerate sharply, uses his feet to win the contact and unless defenders get a proper shot in the tackle he has the strength to shrug them off.

Two of his tries came while playing as a flanker, the first from a lineout maul, the second a powerful close-range finish. But the brace in the second half were “touchline huggers”, a final flourish to excellent interplay and offloading from the team to create the opportunities.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan was asked about the player sitting beside him in the post-match conference.

“All the other coaches have told me that he’s regularly been chucked out on the wing, particularly when you go with a six-two split,” he said.

“I hadn’t seen it in the flesh. Today was the first time, so he made a good fist of it. John’s a hugely respected member of the side, probably one of the silent leaders. And what I really liked about his game on the wing was that he was pretty error-free.

“He just carried hard when he needed to carry hard, cut inside and looked for a little bit of support when he needed to, made his tackles and chased and hunted everything when he needed to do that.

“Sometimes it’s a pretty simple game that we make complicated, and you remind yourself of that when you stick a loose forward out on the wing and he does a good job.”