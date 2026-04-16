Leinster ring the changes while Ulster stick with tried and tested for URC clash

Sam Prendergast returns to the 10 jersey, having missed out on Leinster’s two recent European wins. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm - Live on Premier Sports

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made one change to the side that beat La Rochelle in the Challenge Cup last weekend for Friday night’s URC clash with provincial rivals, Leinster.

Irish international Nick Timoney is ruled out with a hip issue and is replaced by Sean Reffell. The bench is unchanged.

Murphy’s counterpart Leo Cullen has opted for a virtually new look group from the win over the Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup with only fullback Hugo Keenan, centre Garry Ringrose and secondrow James Ryan - who will captain the team - remaining from the last day. Sam Prendergast returns to the 10 jersey, having missed out on Leinster’s two recent European wins.

Ed Byrne, who has 102 caps for Leinster, has re-signed on a short-term contract from Cardiff, following a slew of injuries to loosehead props, including Andrew Porter, Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy and Alex Usanov. Jerry Cahir, who came on after just four minutes against Sale following an ankle twist suffered by Usanov, starts against Ulster.

Leinster have opted for a 6-2 split on the bench with Fintan Gunne and Ciarán Frawley as backline cover.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale, Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward, Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak, Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Sean Reffell, Juarno Augustus. Replacements: James McCormick, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Joshua Kenny, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien, Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Jerry Cahir, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, James Ryan (capt), Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, James Culhane. Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Rabah Slimani, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Max Deegan, Will Connors, Fintan Gunne, Ciarán Frawley.

Referee: A Brace (Ireland).