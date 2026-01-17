Ulster top pool with bonus-point win over Stade Francais

Challenge Cup: Ulster 26 Stade Francais 19

Ulster achieved their goal of finishing top of Pool 3 in the Challenge Cup but not with a lot to spare after forging a 26-0 half-time lead that Stade Francais ate away at throughout the second period, the visitors coming close to securing a draw and a try-scoring bonus point.

Tries from Tom O’Toole, Robert Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey and Nathan Doak appeared to have given Ulster an unassailable lead at the break until Stade, whose bench had a significant impact, answered with three tries after the resumption and coming within range of another to level matters in Belfast.

But Ulster managed to hold on in what was another disappointing second-half performance from the northern province.

Richie Murphy’s side clearly meant business, leading 7-0 after just over a minute gone after O’Toole powered over from close range when Rob Baloucoune was held short. Jack Murphy converted and the hosts were up and running.

Stuart McCloskey scores a try for Ulster. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

That became 12-0 on 15 minutes, Bryn Ward softening up the Stade defence close to their line after a huge carry off a scrum before Murphy’s skip pass put Baloucoune in space to make the right corner. Murphy though missed the conversion from out on the touchline.

Ulster soon thought they had their third, but the TMO intervened to rule Baloucoune’s scoring pass to Nathan Doak as forward.

Even so, their actual third try was not long in coming. David McCann won a turnover and, the hosts again attacking with accuracy and vigour, got the ball to Zac Ward whose run, break and pass allowed McCloskey cross in the corner. This time Murphy nailed the tricky conversion.

There seemed no stopping the province now. Indeed, the bonus-point try followed on the half-hour and though Ulster’s lineout was clearly struggling to find some consistency, their counter-attacking was very much on song as Baloucoune again was propelled into space to find Doak, the scrumhalf making the line.

Stade badly needed a break and the half ended with the French side nearly putting something on the board, though Zack Henry’s pass to Samuel Ezeala didn’t stick and Ulster remained 26-0 ahead for the break.

Lucas Peyresblanques scores Stade's third try. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

The second half began well for the visitors, an early scrum penalty was followed by five replacements. Tighthead prop Giorgi Melikidze snaffled their opening score, converted by newly arrived outhalf Louis Foursans-Bourdette.

Their comeback continued as winger Charles Laloi scored from a cross-kick, though the extras were missed.

Ulster thought they had a score when replacement Jude Postlethwaite’s break and kick through saw Zac Ward and Jeremy Ward tangle on the deck before Jacob Stockdale picked up to dot down. But the TMO again intervened, ruling Zac Ward had impeded the defender seeing the try chalked off.

Stade kept coming, and off a lineout maul replacement hooker Lucas Peyresblanques broke away to score unimpeded in the 66th minute, Foursans-Bourdette again converting to cut Ulster’s lead to 26-19.

The visitors pressed hard to the finish but no further score was forthcoming, Ulster let off by Stade coughing up possession as the clock neared the red.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 1 MIN: O’Toole try, Murphy con 7-0; 14: Baloucoune try 12-0; 23: McCloskey try, Murphy con 19-0; 30: Doak try, Murphy con 26-0; Half-time 26-0; 46: Melikidze try, Foursans-Bourdette con 26-7; 54: Laloi try 26-12; 66: Peyresblanques try, Foursans-Bourdette con 26-19

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan; D McCann, N Timoney, B Ward.

Replacements: R Herring for Stewart, E O’Sullivan for Crean (both 50 mins), J Postlethwaite for Hume, S Wilson for O’Toole (both 51), M Dalton for Henderson, S Reffell for McCann (both 62).

STADE FRANCAIS: M Ibo; C Laloi, J Ward (capt), T Vili, L Etien; Z Henry, P Abadie; J Iscaro, A Garcia Albo, G Melikidze; PH Azagoh, J Botha; J-M Scelzo, M Hirigoyen, Y Tanga.

Replacements: S Ezeala for Etien (13 mins), L Foursans-Bourdette for Henry, T Motassi for Adabie, S Abramishvili for Iscaro, L Peyresblanques for Garcia Albo, S Turagacoke for Azagoh (all 45), G Melikidze for Lux (50), T Halaifonua for Botha (60).

Referee: A Leal (ENG).