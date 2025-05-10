Comings and goings aplenty as Connacht aim to end URC on a positive note

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Edinburgh, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm (Live on TG4, Premier Sports)

Connacht chose on Friday to announce the signing of the 26-year-old Highlanders utility back Sam Gilbert and also confirmed the departure of several players, including outhalf JJ Hanrahan, who returns to Munster, and Andrew Smith, who signed a contract with the southern province after going there initially on a short-term loan.

Hooker Adam McBurney and former Aussie Sevens player John Porch were granted early releases from contracts while flanker Conor Oliver, centre Piers O’Connor and wing/fullback Santiago Cordero will move on at the end of the season.

Gilbert has primarily played as a fullback with kicking responsibilities this season, but is equally adept at inside centre, the wing or outhalf. He made his Super Rugby debut with the Highlanders in 2020, starting on the wing in the first round of Super Rugby and since then he has been an ever-present feature in the Highlanders match day squad, making 45 starts.

In 2024 he made two appearances for the All Blacks XV representative side, coming off the bench against Japan in both games. Gilbert said: “I’m delighted to be joining Connacht and take on a new challenge. After speaking with Connacht, I believe this is the perfect club for me moving forward in my career. They play a brand of rugby that is entertaining and exactly how I want to play the game.”

Connacht's Bundee Aki was named as part of Andy Farrell's British & Irish Lions squad for this summer's tour to Australia. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Bundee Aki, chosen for his second Lions tour during the week, is named at centre while Hugh Gavin and Finn Treacy are two exciting young players who will be looking to continue to impress ahead of Ireland’s two-match summer tour; so too scrumhalf Ben Murphy.

Connacht interim head coach Cullie Tucker said: “We know our playoff hopes are out of our own hands, but that’s not stopping us doing everything we can to finish this season strongly. We’re aiming for 10 points across these final two games, starting against a tough Edinburgh side, and then whatever happens, happens after that.”

Connacht: S Cordero; S Bolton, H Gavin, B Aki, F Treacy; JJ Hanrahan, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), C Oliver, S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, P Dooley, J Aungier, O Dowling, P Boyle, C Blade, C Forde, D Hawkshaw.

Edinburgh: W Goosen; D Graham, M Currie, M Tuipulotu, J Brown; R Thompson, A Price; P Schoeman, E Ashman, D Rae: M Sykes, S Skinner: B Muncaster, H Watson, M Bradbury (capt). Replacements: P Harrison, B Venter, J Sebastian, G Young, L McConnell, C Shiel, B Healy, J Lang.

Referee: B Breakspear (Wales).