Fresh faces on show as Munster welcome Connacht for URC opener

URC: Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, Saturday, 5.30pm

What is often most interesting in opening games of the season are the new faces on show. Both Munster and Connacht have eye-catching additions to their backline with junior Springbok Thaakir Abrahams on Munster’s rightwing and while Connacht see the benefit of Argentinian international Santiago Cordero lining out at fullback after an injury-plagued first season.

Abrahams, comes not especially with size but jets on his heels and is expected to add some edge to the Munster attack with Cordero arriving in Ireland straight into the matchday team, having played in the Rugby Championship.

The return of Mack Hansen should also bring a smile to Connacht faces as well as that of Andy Farrell. The Irish winger starts his first competitive match since a serious shoulder injury on New Year’s Day.

Other Connacht debutants are the new halfback duo of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane, and Piers O’Conor at outside centre, while Josh Murphy returns from a sabbatical on medical placement.

The 29-year-old outhalf, Ione, has earned one cap for the All Blacks and should add a creative streak to Connacht as well as set up a competitive edge with Jack Carty.

Nor is Abrahams Munster’s only fresh face. Tom Farrell and Billy Burns make Munster debuts with Burns hoping to make the sort of impact that once caught the eye of Farrell. Released from Ulster, the outhalf teams up with Irish scrumhalf Craig Casey with a lot of neutral fans watching how that partnership blossoms over the season.

Connacht’s Mack Hansen. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Jean Kleyn, a World Cup winner with the Springboks and the preferred lock to RG Snyman, who was offloaded to Leinster at the end of last season, makes an overdue return from a 10-month absence due to an eye injury and starts in the secondrow.

One of Connacht’s work-ons for this season is to close out the tight games. Statistics from last year show that four matches were lost by just four, three, two and one point respectively. Ione’s consistency off the tee will add to Connacht’s ability to do just that.

“Having seen how they performed preseason, very physical in their carrying around their ruck. They are always a tough team to play against, aren’t they. There is always something goes on in these games. We had a good ding, dong with them at the end of the season. A big game, an interpro at the beginning of the season, that’s unusual,” said Graham Rowntree not overly committing to the outcome.

There is more of a lottery feel to the first match and on both sides a win is not the only motivation. Alex Kendellen, among the Munster replacements, will captain the Emerging Ireland for their upcoming tour to South Africa with Ethan Coughlan and Sean O’Brien also travelling.

“We can’t wait to get the season going. It was a shorter and more intense preseason than last year, with three productive games in the last few weeks, so now it’s about delivering what I believe we’re capable of,” said Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

“We’re very fortunate to have over 40 players available to us. This has helped drive standards in training and competition for places and gives us a nice challenge reducing the group to a matchday 23.

“We know what to expect from Munster and Thomond Park, so it’s a brilliant opportunity for us to start the year on a positive note.”

Munster finished the 2023/24 season with the second-fewest amount of tries conceded (42), with only the champions Glasgow Warriors conceding less. That and just one home defeat in nine regular season games makes Connacht’s task a steep one.

Munster: M Haley; T Abrahams, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S Daly; B Burns, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron (capt), J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; R Quinn, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, O Jager, A Kendellen, J O’Donoghue, E Coughlan, T Butler, S O’Brien.

Connacht: S Cordero; M Hansen, P O’Conor, C Forde, S Bolton; J Ione, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, J Joyce, D Murray, J Murphy, C Oliver, C Prendergast (capt). Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, P Dooley, S Illo, O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, C Blade, D Hawkshaw, S Jansen.

Referee: C Busby (IRFU)