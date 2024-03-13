Sligo Grammar see off Marist College to secure third consecutive Connacht Senior Cup

Sligo Grammar celebrate with the trophy after beating Marist College in the Connacht Schools Senior Cup final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Final: Sligo Grammar 29 Marist College 18

Sligo Grammar claimed their third successive Connacht Senior Schools Cup with a dominant second half display at Dexcom Stadium.

Standing in their way throughout the contest were Marist Athlone who were competing in their seventh decider. They stayed in the fight until the final quarter, but in the the end lacked the finishing power to make it count.

Marist had dominated the early stages, but on each occasion were repelled by some robust Sligo defence until they opened the scoring with a penalty from scrumhalf Charlie O’Carroll.

However, from the kick-off Sligo’s continuity play was rewarded, and from a break inside their own half, they delivered the opening try when lock Dylan McCloat touched down, with outhalf Mark Tempany adding the extras.

Sligo’s left wing Gareth McGinty and right wing Dara Holmes continued to find space out wide, but were halted just shy of the line, and within minutes Marist Athone opened their tally following a penalty to touch. From the forward drive, the pack took control, and although Dara Holmes did well to stop the first effort, eventually O’Tega Awjhinawhi found his way through, with scrumhalf Charlie O’Connell converting to take a lead.

It was short-lived as Sligo’s Jack Deegan clotted a penalty to level matters. The Athlone outfit carved open a superb opportunity through O’Carrell, with centres Thomas Cotton and Tom Sheehan making ground, but it was not until the second half that they added to the score when scrumhalf and Connacht U18 player Charlie O’Carroll converted a penalty to put them ahead 13-10.

Mark Tempany of Sligo Grammar. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sligo’s pedigree, however, began to shine, and keeping ball in hand they delivered a necessary try, fullback Gareth McGinty finding centre Gerard Murtagh before flanker Quentin Moughty had just enough room to touch down in the left corner. The conversion was just wide, but it put the Sligo outfit two points ahead. Their superiority then came to the fore when a superb maul was finished in the left corner by by lock Liam McNamee Mas with Mark Tempany adding the conversion for a 22-13 lead.

As Marist’s effort petered out, Sligo added another score through McGinty, Tempany again converting. Marist did score a late consolation try through replacement Ryan Andrew, but it was Sligo Grammar’s day as they claimed their 13th crown.

Scorers: Sligo Grammar School: Dylan McCloat, Quentin Moughty, Liam McNamee Mas, Gareth McGinty tries; Alex Tempany one pen, three cons. Marist College: Otega Awhinawhi, Rian Claffey tries; Charlie O’Carroll one pen, two con

MARIST COLLEGE: Andrew Henson; Lorcan McCormack, Thomas Cotton, Tom Sheehan, Daniel Reid; James Clarke, Charlie O’Carroll; Kailin Blessing, Evan McMickan, James Heaslip; Matthew Fallon, Callum Kelly; Patrick Egan, Otega Awhinawhi, Niall Tallon.

Replacements: Kyle Byrne for Tallon (20 mins, temporary), Tom Bourke for Fallon (40), Conor Dowling for McCormack (54), Byrne for Heaslip (57), Rian Claffey for Tallon (65).

SLIGO GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Gareth McGinty; Dara Holmes, Gerard Murtagh, Earl Norris, Jack Draper; Mark Tempany, Jacon Kilcoyne; Jack Deegan, William Draper, Arann Platt; Dylan McCloat, Liam McNamee Mas; Quentin Moughty, Max Hunter, Diarmaid O’Connell.

Replacements: Luke Marvrak for Draper (55 mins), Ambrose Devine for Moughty (57), Isaac Marsden for McCloat (70), Senan Fallon for Deegan (70), Bertie Bamber for Draper (70).

Referee: C Roddy (Connacht)