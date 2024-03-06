Ireland U20 make four changes ahead of potential title decider with England

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy has made four changes and a positional switch from the starting team that beat Wales for Friday night’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship match against England at the Rec in Bath (7.15pm, live on RTE 2 and BBC iPlayer).

He has changed the entire frontrow with Alex Usanov, Danny Sheahan and Jacob Boyd, who were on the bench against Wales, promoted to the starting team with hooker Henry Walker and props Ben Howard and Patreece Bell dropping to the replacements.

Alan Spicer, who was left out the last day returns to partner captain Evan O’Connell in the secondrow, while Joe Hopes reverts to blindside flanker where he played the first two matches of the campaign. Sean Edogbo is back on the bench – Tom Brigg drops out of the matchday 23 – having started the last day.

The Irish coaching team had been hopeful that outstanding number eight Brian Gleeson might recover in time from the ankle injury he sustained in the victory over France in Aix-en-Provence on the opening weekend of the campaign but that has not materialised. The backline is retained en masse.

England, who have also won all three matches to date and lead the table by a point, recall Ben Waghorn, Jacob Oliver, Olamide Sodeke and Junior Kpoku to the side that beat Scotland in Edinburgh.

England: B Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons); T Cousins (Northampton Saints), B Waghorn (Harlequins), S Kerr (Harlequins), A Willis (Sale Sharks); J Bellamy (Harlequins), A McParland (Northampton Saints); A Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), J Oliver (Newcastle Falcons), B Sela (Bath); O Sodeke (Saracens), J Kpoku (Racing 92); F Carnduff (Leicester Tigers, capt), H Pollock (Northampton Saints), N Michelow (Saracens).

Replacements: J Isaacs (Saracens), S Kirk (Bath), James Halliwell (Bristol), Z Carr (Harlequins), K James (Exeter Chiefs), B Douglas (Newcastle Falcons), G Makepeace-Cubitt (Rams), O Spencer (Newcastle Falcons).

Ireland: B O’Connor (UCC); F Treacy (Galwegians), W de Klerk (UCD), H Gavin (Galwegians), H McLaughlin (Lansdowne); J Murphy (Clontarf), O Coffey (Blackrock College); A Usanov (Clontarf), D Sheahan (Cork Constitution), J Boyd (QUB); A Spicer (UCD), E O’Connell (UL Bohemian, capt); J Hopes (QUB), B Ward (Ballynahinch), L Murphy (Shannon).

Replacements: H Walker (QUB), B Howard (Terenure College), P Bell (Sale Sharks), B Corrigan (Old Wesley), S Edogbo (UCC), T Brophy (Naas), S Naughton (Galway Corinthians), D Colbert (Dublin University).