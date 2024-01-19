Sportsground rebrand ‘not just a naming rights partnership’ says Connacht CEO

Connacht will see significant disruption at the Sportsground next season due to redevelopment work. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Work will commence on Connacht Rugby’s new stadium at the end of the season with hopes of completion by March 2025.

Now named Dexcom Stadium after its new title sponsors, the renovations will cost in excess of €40 million. They include a new 10,000 seater facility, replacing the traditional Clan Stand. Known as the North Stand, it can be boosted by another 1000seats at each end. It will comprise a mix of seats from terracing, a bank of 4,000 seats, 900 premium seats and balconies, which can be used as non-match day conference facilities.

Construction of Connacht’s new high performance centre will begin first in March, followed by the new North Stand at the end of this season. The only remaining facility for the players will be the current gym, while temporary facilities have been sourced from an English premiership club that went through a similar rebuilding programme.

With contracts signed last week, there are hopes the project will be finished for the 2025/26 season

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane says the new title sponsor is the “critical enabler” of this new development. With costs having increased from an original estimate of €30 million, Connacht had increased its own funding through a €6 million dividend when equity firm CVC invested in the URC, Dexcom’s investment, Government funding of €20 million and donations.

“As much as all the costs have gone up, we have been able to increase our own funding which makes it very sustainable,” said Ruane.

“We are delighted to have developed a relationship with Dexcom and we have them as partners. We are very proud to be associated with them and the product they make - it does affect lives - a company that has invested so significantly in the west of Ireland and Connacht as a province.

“This is not just a naming rights partnership. It sits alongside a very significant commitment by Dexcom into this part of the world, so we genuinely proud to have that association and that relationship with them.”

Ruane says the development will cause a “significant amount of disruption” with only three sides of the ground available to supporters, which will impact Connacht’s revenue. Temporary facilities will also be brought in to ensure the club can operate at its current location, while non-performance staff will relocate and work from home.

“We are delighted to update our many supporters about the next steps in our stadium development, and after a lot of work behind the scenes, we are now ready to proceed with the next steps,” he says.

Dexcom’s executive vice president of operations, Barry Regan, says Connacht Rugby is a “fantastic regional success story”, with its ambition, high performance standard and its values.

“It is a way for us to demonstrate our commitment to becoming a part of the economic success of Ireland’s western region.”