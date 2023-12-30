Connacht see Munster game as ideal time to take seasonal stock

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins during squad training at The Sportsground, Galway. 'At the start of the season we had a run of wins and people were singing our praises, and then you have a run of losses, so questions are asked. I get it, that is a part of sport.' Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Celebrating New Year cheer or drowning their sorrows, Connacht see their meeting with Munster at The Sportsground on Monday (3pm) as the ideal time to take seasonal stock.

Having dropped out of the top eight in the United Rugby Championship, Monday’s fixture is something of a litmus test for Pete Wilkins’s side after something of a rollercoaster season that went from an early run of wins over Ospreys, Glasgow, Ulster and Sharks to losses against Edinburgh, Bulls, Leinster and Ulster. Yet in those defeats three bonus points were bagged, and only the 53-27 loss against the Bulls in South Africa could be regarded as a serious loss.

It is that narrative, however, that Wilkins knows can be improved on New Year’s Day.

“At the start of the season we had a run of wins and people were singing our praises, and then you have a run of losses, so questions are asked. I get it, that is a part of sport. Right now pre-Munster we are one competition point behind where I had hoped us to be and expected us to be, and that is mapping out the entire season. That one was the lack of a losing bonus points against the Bulls.

READ MORE

“We are more frustrated and determined than anyone else. It is a part of our jobs to determine where we need to be by the end of round 18 to make sure we are in contention or involved for finals. And ultimately that we are a better team than we were at the start. It doesn’t make the losses any less painful and any less frustrating, but I think it is important to see it in context, see the bigger picture.”

Now, he says, Munster is the target to keep the stats heading in the right direction.

“It is important we beat Munster, it’s important we play well against Munster, and I think that will enable us to look back on that first block of the URC, the first nine games and feel like we are on track. Seven of those were against top half of the table teams, two of them against bottom half, so we have not had the easiest block, and that is not an excuse.”

The narrative can change if Connacht improve their stats – not least the amount of turnovers – some 13 against Ulster, the failure to nail two attacking lineouts, a knock-on with the line in sight. “Small moments, none of which are intentional, but you look back and say, if we nailed that, you come away with a win,” is Wilkins take.

The bigger picture is where Connacht will be by round 18, and the head coach insists losses or wins must be kept in context.

“I think if players were not improving, and aspects of our game weren’t improving, we would be concerned. But in nine games, including Munster, seven of those were against top half of the table teams, two of them against bottom half – one was Ospreys who are tracking pretty well, and the Sharks in Africa, so we have not had the easiest block.”

He says Connacht are “going all right considering” as they endeavour to reverse their current run of form. That opportunity does not get any easier with Champions Cup action against Lyon and Bristol, but Wilkins says it will be “a good chance to take stock” of how areas of their game are progressing, having lost 41-5 at home in early December.

“We got a lot of criticism after the Bordeaux performance and understandably so. I think there is a context to it in terms of the run-in and build up to it – things we can review and try to improve for the next time we are in that situation.

“We pride ourselves on being a team that stays in every fight – still firing shots – but you play these good teams and they put a spotlight on what you need to get better at. So, ultimately, you do come out the other end stronger as long as you keep working hard for it.”