Harry Byrne starts at outhalf for Leinster’s St Stephen’s Day trip to play Munster

Harry Byrne will start at outhalf and Ciarán Frawley at centre for Leinster’s URC derby match away to Munster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day (7.35, live on RTÉ & Premier Sports).

Garry Ringrose will play outside of Frawley in the midfield and captains the side on the night. The line-up sees seven of the players who started Leinster’s win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium last month feature once more.

Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and Rob Russell form the back three, while Byrne is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park at halfback.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa are in the frontrow, with Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy packing down behind them. Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Jack Conan complete the pack.

Among the replacements, there is a return from injury for Luke McGrath. The scrumhalf last featured in the season opener away to Glasgow Warriors.

Munster make four changes to their starting line-up for the sold-out clash in Limerick.

Tighthead prop Oli Jager makes his first start for Munster on his third appearance for the province, while Dave Kilcoyne joins him in the frontrow in his first start of the campaign. Hooker Diarmuid Barron captains the side, while academy lock Edwin Edogbo returns from injury to take his place in the secondrow.

Edogbo is joined by Gavin Coombes in the secondrow with Coombes, while the backrow of Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue is unchanged.

Simon Zebo comes into the side at fullback for his second appearance of the season with Shane Daly moving to the left wing. Calvin Nash keeps his place on the right wing.

Scrumhalf Craig Casey and outhalf Jack Crowley start together once again, as do Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch in midfield.

In line with IRFU player management guidelines, Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray were unavailable for selection having featured in all five games since returning from international duty.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Oli Jager; Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (capt), Ciarán Frawley, Rob Russell; Harry Byrne, amison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala’alatoa; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne, Thomas Clarkson, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Liam Turner, Will Connors.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)