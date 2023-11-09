Prop Oli Jager could be on Leinster radar as he seeks early Crusaders exit

Tighthead prop Oli Jager has sought an early release from his Crusaders and could return to Ireland to play. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Oli Jager could be headed back to Ireland, with Leinster a likely destination if Michael Ala’alatoa decides to take up a contract offer from French Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season.

The New Zealand media is reporting that the 28-year-old tighthead prop has sought an early release from the Crusaders franchise – he signed a deal until the summer of 2024 – to take up a contract offer elsewhere.

Jager was born in London but grew up in Dublin where he was educated at Newbridge College and then Blackrock College, the latter where his dad, Harm, a former Dutch Olympic water polo player, was the strength and conditioning coach.

Oli Jager left Dublin for Christchurch in 2013 as a teenager when he failed to get a contract in the Leinster academy. He worked his way into the professional franchise while also playing in New Zealand’s Mitre 10 Cup and was a regular in recent seasons under Scott Robertson, the man who will succeed Ian Foster as New Zealand coach.

He made no secret of his ambition while in New Zealand that he would love to play for the All Blacks but the closest he came was being named in an All Blacks XV squad that toured the northern hemisphere last year. Injury prevented him from getting a chance to play against Ireland A at the RDS.

In April 2022 he said: “I think I’ve made it pretty clear in the last couple of years that I want to be an All Black.” He qualifies to play for Ireland and England and the IRFU has long monitored his development in New Zealand, especially under former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek.

Jager said when he signed his last Crusaders contract: “I grew up supporting Leinster, but you always knew, after watching Super Rugby, the Crusaders were something special. To just have a chance to watch the Crusaders play live would have been something.

“The fact I’ve been able to come into the team and play for them – it’s something I can’t really describe, it’s more than a dream come true, it’s really something special and close to my heart.”

Oli Jager in action for the Crusaders against Melbourne Rebels in April 2022. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

He broke into the Crusaders squad in 2017, since which the New Zealand franchise has won every Super Rugby title, notwithstanding the 2020 season that was cancelled and the 2021 season that was played as regional competitions.

New Zealand journalist Robert van Royen wrote that Jager’s departure is “unexpected” and quoted the new Canterbury and former Munster head coach Rob Penney as saying: “We are in the process of working through that, and ultimately, that will probably be honoured.”

When asked whether Jager was returning, ‘home’, Penney added: “I can’t elaborate too much, you will put two and two together and he will come out with a release very shortly.” Jager wasn’t included in the Crusaders squad announced this week for next year’s Super Rugby Championship.

It would be a significant coup for Leinster if Jager returns to Dublin, the tighthead prop is an excellent rugby player quite apart from his sheer physical size at six foot, four inches and 20-stone. Leinster relied heavily on Lions and Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong with Samoa co-captain Ala’alatoa as his understudy.

Last week French newspaper L’Équipe reported that Clermont Auvergne had secured Ala’alatoa’s services for next season on a two-year deal; the unofficial word from Leinster sources was that no contract had been signed but that the French club had made an offer.

Leinster’s tighthead stocks were depleted with the departure of Irish-born Georgian international Vakh Abdaladze to Brive and this season to date have used Ala’alatoa and former Ireland Under-20 internationals Thomas Clarkson and Rory McGuire. Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy are ostensibly loosehead props but can play on the other side of the frontrow.

Meanwhile, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has announced Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as co-captains for the season ahead, sharing the role previously occupied by Johnny Sexton. “They have both been key figures for Leinster in recent times and have both led the team incredibly well at different points.

“They have shown a deep understanding of what it means to represent Leinster on and off the field and we believe their joint captaincy will inspire the squad and help drive us to new heights.”