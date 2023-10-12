Rugby World Cup: Tyrel Lomax passed fit to start for New Zealand but no room for Mark Telea

Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax has been passed fit to start against Ireland as New Zealand name their squad for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

Lomax, who picked up a knee injury against Uruguay on October 5th, is a significant boost to the All Blacks but dangerous winger Mark Telea has not made the matchday 23. In his place, Leicester Fainga’anuku, who scored a hat-trick in the final pool win over Uruguay, starts in the backthree alongside Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett.

In the pack, Ethan de Groot and Codie Taylor form the frontrow alongside Lomax, while Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick line out at lock. Once again, Sam Whitelock can only make the bench.

Dalton Papali’i had previously started at openside for the All Blacks, but he has been displaced by skipper Sam Cane who is named alongside Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell in the backrow.

Papali’i instead provides cover on the bench, where he is joined by Whitelock, Damien McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Finlay Christie. Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell all provide frontrow cover.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damien McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown