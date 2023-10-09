Ireland v New Zealand: Kick off time, TV channel and team news ahead of Rugby World Cup showdown

When and where is it on?

Ireland are through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals and are up against New Zealand on Saturday night at Stade de France in Paris, kick-off is at 8pm (9pm local time).

How can I watch it?

Virgin Media have the rights to this one in Ireland, the game is on Virgin Media One, coverage starts at 7pm. The game is also on ITV1 and the game will also be blogged on The Irish Times website.

How have Ireland done in their other games?

Ireland won all four of their Pool B games to top arguably the toughest pool of the tournament. They beat Romania and Tonga easily, 82-8 and 59-16 respectively. In an intense encounter with South Africa, they came out on top 13-8. They then eased to a surprisingly comfortable 36-14 victory over Scotland last Saturday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, lost their opening game 27-13 to France. They recovered well though, beating Namibia 71-3, Italy 96-17 and Uruguay 73-0 to finish second in Pool A behind France.

What is Ireland’s history against New Zealand?

Ireland went a long time without winning against New Zealand, more than 100 years, and 28 Test matches, until they finally beat the All Blacks in November 2016. Once they got over the hump, Ireland won four of their next seven meetings, including a historic series victory on New Zealand soil last year. New Zealand are, however, the last team to beat Ireland, 18 games ago, when they won 42-19 in Auckland in July 2022. The All Blacks also beat Ireland in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup, 46-14.

What to expect from the All Blacks?

Even if it is not their greatest team of all time, it is still the All Blacks. It was a shock to the system when a team with a win percentage of almost 77 per cent in their history and three-time Rugby World Cup champions lost four games in 2022, including two against Ireland, in what was considered a low point for the team. They recovered their form to win the Rugby Championship in 2023, but lost to South Africa in a warm-up game for the World Cup and to France in the opening game.

Discipline could be a key factor. They were well beaten by South Africa and Ireland in games where they had players sent off in the first half. If they keep 15 men on the pitch, their destruction of Italy showed the attacking threat they pose. The three Barretts – Beauden, Jordie and Scott – are always a threat, and Ardie Savea is one of the best number eights in the world.

Ardie Savea of New Zealand is tackled by Marco Riccioni of Italy. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Team news

Irish lock James Ryan will know in the next 24 hours if the injury to his hand/wrist is as serious as first believed. Mick Kearney, the Irish team manager said on Monday that the Irish team are now more optimistic about the severity of Ryan’s injury.

“James Ryan is seeing a specialist and we are hoping for better news than originally anticipated,” said Kearney. “Mack Hansen took a bang to his calf but is improving. Both him and James are making good strides. Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw are both in contention and apart from that just the usual bumps and bruises.”

New Zealand were positive about the chance of injured tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax coming right in time to face Ireland.

Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He was forced off only nine minutes into his first start since the pre-tournament defeat to South Africa in August when his right thigh was accidentally gashed by studs.

“He’s getting better by the day, better than we expected,” coach Ian Foster said on Sunday.

Team news will be posted here when the teams are announced on Wednesday at noon.

What is the weather forecast?

After a mostly warm and sunny month in France, some showers could hit Paris on Friday and it is to be a cooler evening of about 15 degrees.